Red Sox Red Sox place Kenley Jansen on COVID-19 injured list after leaving Tuesday’s game early Jansen will now have to miss seven days due to his COVID-19 designation. Kenley Jansen only threw 13 pitches on Tuesday before leaving his relief outing due to illness. AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson

Just a day after he abruptly left a relief appearance due to fatigue and illness symptoms, Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen has been placed on the COVID-19 injured list.

Alex Cora announced the news on Wednesday ahead of Boston’s rain-delayed matchup against the Yankees, with the team making the move official less than an hour later. With Jansen hitting the IL, left-handed pitcher Brandon Walter was recalled from Triple-A Worcester to fill Jansen’s roster spot.

Jansen will have to sit out seven days due to his COVID designation, per MLB’s protocols.

The Red Sox’ lone 2023 All-Star representative left Tuesday night’s bout against the Yankees in the ninth inning, throwing just 13 pitches in the second leg of a doubleheader slate before being pulled from his outing.

Kenley Jansen left the game with trainers after 13 pitches tonight pic.twitter.com/6W97Eo80xT — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) September 13, 2023

“He was a little bit dizzy,” Cora said postgame about Jansen’s status “They’re checking on him. So we’ll see where we’re at with him.”

Advertisement:

This marks the second time within three weeks the Red Sox have placed a pitcher on the COVID-19 injured list. Left-hander Brennan Bernadino was placed on the the list on Aug. 27. He returned to the team on Sept. 3.

Jansen’s expected week-long absence stands as another hit for a Red Sox team that has spiraled over these final weeks of the 2023 season. In his first year with Boston, Jansen has appeared in 51 games, posting a 3.63 ERA and recording 29 saves.