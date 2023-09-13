Red Sox place Kenley Jansen on COVID-19 injured list after leaving Tuesday’s game early

Sign up for Red Sox updates⚾
Just a day after he abruptly left a relief appearance due to fatigue and illness symptoms, Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen has been placed on the COVID-19 injured list.
Alex Cora announced the news on Wednesday ahead of Boston’s rain-delayed matchup against the Yankees, with the team making the move official less than an hour later. With Jansen hitting the IL, left-handed pitcher Brandon Walter was recalled from Triple-A Worcester to fill Jansen’s roster spot.
Jansen will have to sit out seven days due to his COVID designation, per MLB’s protocols.
The Red Sox’ lone 2023 All-Star representative left Tuesday night’s bout against the Yankees in the ninth inning, throwing just 13 pitches in the second leg of a doubleheader slate before being pulled from his outing.
“He was a little bit dizzy,” Cora said postgame about Jansen’s status “They’re checking on him. So we’ll see where we’re at with him.”
This marks the second time within three weeks the Red Sox have placed a pitcher on the COVID-19 injured list. Left-hander Brennan Bernadino was placed on the the list on Aug. 27. He returned to the team on Sept. 3.
Jansen’s expected week-long absence stands as another hit for a Red Sox team that has spiraled over these final weeks of the 2023 season. In his first year with Boston, Jansen has appeared in 51 games, posting a 3.63 ERA and recording 29 saves.
