Red Sox Red Sox announce chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom has been fired "Today signals a new direction for our club," Red Sox principal owner John Henry said in a team statement. The Red Sox announced that they have parted ways with Chaim Bloom. AP Photo/Winslow Townson

The Red Sox announced on Thursday that the team has “parted ways” with chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom.

Bloom, 40, was informed of the decision by team ownership after spending nearly four seasons in his role.

“While parting ways is not taken lightly, today signals a new direction for our club,” Red Sox principal owner John Henry said in a team statement. “Our organization has significant expectations on the field and while Chaim’s efforts in revitalizing our baseball infrastructure have helped set the stage for the future, we will today begin a search for new leadership.”

(Henry is the owner of Boston Globe Media, including Boston.com).

During his time with the Red Sox, Bloom — who arrived in Boston after a successful run as part of the Rays’ front office — was unable to deliver consistent winning.

Aside from 2021, when Boston unexpectedly made a run to the American League Championship Series, the Red Sox underachieved under Bloom. His first major decision after getting the job in 2019 was to trade outfielder Mookie Betts, a polarizing decision that has received its share of criticism (especially as Betts has won multiple Gold Gloves and made three All-Star teams since the deal was made in 2020).

“Everyone who knows Chaim has a deep appreciation and respect for the kind of person he is,” Henry added. “His time with us will always be marked by his professionalism, integrity, and an unwavering respect for our club and its legacy.”

Meeting with reporters following the announcement, Red Sox president Sam Kennedy said Bloom was informed of the decision Thursday morning, and lauded the ex-baseball chief’s “exemplary” character.

“In the coming days, we will run a vigorous and thorough process to identify new baseball leadership that will get us back to being a championship-caliber club, year in and year out,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy said the team expects to conduct a broad search this time after Bloom was the only candidate interviewed following the departure of former top baseball executive Dave Dombrowski in 2019. One thing Kennedy did rule out is the potential return of former Red Sox GM Theo Epstein.

In addition, Kennedy responded in the affirmative when asked if he expects Alex Cora to remain the Red Sox manager beyond 2023.

