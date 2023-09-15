Red Sox ‘Great things are now in store for the Red Sox’: What Chaim Bloom said in first statement following firing Bloom expressed sadness that he won't be with the team in the future, predicting that more championships will be won by the Red Sox. Chaim Bloom was fired from his role as the Red Sox' Chief Baseball Officer on Thursday. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Chaim Bloom issued his first statement since he was fired by the Red Sox on Friday.

In the statement, Bloom thanked Red Sox owner John Henry, team chairman Tom Werner, Major League operations director Mike Regan, and president/CEO Sam Kennedy for his near-four seasons at the helm.

“I will always be grateful to John, Tom, Mike, and Sam for trusting me to lead the Red Sox baseball operations department,” Bloom said in a statement to multiple reporters. “Every day, I gave my teammates and this organization everything I had, and I never took a second for granted.”

Bloom believes that the future is bright for the Red Sox, expressing disappointment that he won’t be a part of any possible things the team might achieve with some of the players he put in place.

“Great things are now in store for the Red Sox,” Bloom said. “And while I’m sad that I won’t be watching them from the same chair, I will still be very proud.”

Bloom concluded his statement by thanking Red Sox fans.

“Red Sox fans, you are the best,” Bloom wrote. “Your passion fueled me daily, and added meaning to everything I’ve done here. You very much deserve more championships. And you will get them.”

Bloom was fired Thursday shortly before the Red Sox’ second doubleheader against the Yankees in three days. Boston lost both games of Tuesday’s two-game set, falling into a tie for last place in the division with New York.

While the Red Sox stare at a possible last-place finish for the third time in Bloom’s four seasons with the team, he helped revitalize the team’s prospect system during his tenure. Baseball America recently ranked Boston’s farm system as the fifth-best in baseball, a significant improvement compared to where it was when he took over.

That wasn’t enough to save his job though. Henry expressed that the decision to let go of Bloom “signals a new direction for our club,” acknowledging that Bloom helped fix the prospect system but the on-field results for the big league club weren’t good enough.

“Our organization has significant expectations on the field and while Chaim’s efforts in revitalizing our baseball infrastructure have helped set the stage for the future, we will today begin a search for new leadership,” Henry said in a statement on Thursday. “Everyone who knows Chaim has a deep appreciation and respect for the kind of person he is. His time with us will always be marked by his professionalism, integrity, and an unwavering respect for our club and its legacy.”

As the Red Sox sit at 74-73 and are likely to miss the playoffs, Kennedy told reporters Thursday that he expects a broader search this time around then when they hired Bloom to replace Dave Dombrowski in 2019. Bloom was the only person interviewed to replace Dombrowski after he was fired from his role as the team’s president of baseball operations.