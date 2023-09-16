Red Sox Red Sox place Triston Casas on 10-day injured list, recall Bobby Dalbec from Triple-A Worcester Casas's injury was described as "right shoulder inflammation." Triston Casas made his way onto the 10-day IL with right shoulder inflammation. AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas was a late scratch from Friday night’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays. On Saturday, Boston placed him on the 10-day injured list, citing right shoulder inflammation.

In a corresponding move, the Red Sox called up infielder Bobby Dalbec from Triple-A Worcester.

Casas was initially expected to be back in the lineup on Saturday before Boston announced the move. Casas was placed on the IL retroactive to September 15, the first game he missed.

On Friday, Casas’s ailment was described as “shoulder soreness.” The Red Sox mixed around the lineup to replace him, putting Justin Turner at first and playing Ceddanne Rafaela in the outfield. Rafaela was not originally scheduled to start.

On Saturday, Turner stayed at first and Masataka Yoshida was the designated hitter. Adam Duvall, Wilyer Abreu, and Alex Verdugo made up the outfield.

The Red Sox have gotten a boost offensively from Casas, who has 113 hits in 132 games this season. He’s second on the team in home runs (24) and fourth in RBIs (60) in his first full season in the major leagues. He will be eligible to return for the Red Sox’ final six games of the season, a pair of games against the Tampa Bay Rays and a four-game series against the Baltimore Orioles.

Dalbec has appeared in 10 games for Boston this season. He was quiet at the plate in each of his outings, but played all over the infield during his major league stint. He has 33 home runs in Worcester this season.