Red Sox reportedly interested in reunion with former GM Mike Hazen Hazen spent 11 years within the Boston Red Sox organization, winning the American League East in his only year as Red Sox GM.

The Boston Red Sox will likely choose Chaim Bloom’s replacement from a wide variety of candidates. But amid all the baseball minds the Red Sox have yet to meet, they reportedly have their eye on an old friend.

ESPN’s Buster Olney reports that the Red Sox are reportedly considering Arizona general manager Mike Hazen as a possibility for their club’s chief of baseball operations. Hazen currently oversees a young, up-and-coming Diamondbacks squad that currently sit second in the NL Wild Card standings.

Before moving to Arizona, Hazen spent 11 years with the Boston Red Sox and watched them win two World Series titles (2007, 2013). The Abington native started his Red Sox career in 2006 as their director of player development and was eventually named general manager in 2015. Under his tenure, the Red Sox finished with the best record in the AL East before losing in the ALDS to the Cleveland Indians (now Guardians). After the defeat, Hazen left Boston to join the Diamondbacks.

Mike Hazen on what it meant to become GM of the Red Sox back in September of 2015. pic.twitter.com/0NgCshgHF5 — Tyler Milliken ⚾️ (@tylermilliken_) September 19, 2023

Prying Hazen away from Arizona will not be easy. His Diamondbacks team is having one of its best seasons since he took over, and he has established a new life in Arizona with his four children. Not to mention, the Red Sox will need permission to talk with Hazen as he is still under contract with Arizona, and his superiors aren’t too keen on letting him go.

“[The Red Sox] haven’t contacted me,” Diamondbacks CEO Derrick Hall told Arizona Republic. “And I hope they don’t. He’s under contract and we like him.”

Arizona Republic also reported that both Hazen and the Diamondbacks have been discussing a contract extension before Bloom was fired. Hall hopes to retain Hazen for as long as possible, making it very difficult for the Red Sox to acquire him. But if Hazen’s contract with Arizona ends without an extension, it’s not unfathomable to think that he could reunite with some of his former bosses in Boston.