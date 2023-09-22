Red Sox Former Red Sox GM Brian O’Halloran reportedly accepts new role with team’s front office O'Halloran, who has been with the team since 2002, will remain in Boston after serving as the general manager under Chaim Bloom. Brian O'Halloran will have a new position with the Red Sox after serving as the team's general manager for the last four years. Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe

The reshuffling of the Red Sox’ front office is underway as longtime team executive Brian O’Halloran has a new role.

O’Halloran will be the team’s new executive vice president of baseball operations, The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey first reported on Friday. With the new position, O’Halloran will report to the Red Sox’ next head of baseball operations.

O’Halloran served as the general manager of the Red Sox under Chaim Bloom, who was fired from his position as chief baseball officer on Sept. 14. O’Halloran has been working in that role since the 2019-20 offseason.

Following Bloom’s dismissal, the Red Sox shared in a press release that O’Hollaran had been offered a “new senior leadership position within the baseball operations department.” O’Halloran has served as an interim replacement for Bloom, working alongside assistant general managers Eddie Romero, Raquel Ferreira, and Michael Groopman as the team searches for a new head of baseball operations.

Advertisement:

Red Sox team president and CEO Sam Kennedy made it evident that the team wanted to keep O’Halloran around in the press conference following Bloom’s firing.

“We wanted to make sure that BOH knows exactly how we feel about him,” Kennedy told reporters. “This guy’s got four World Series rings. He’s an incredible leader in our organization. So we did offer him a position, a different senior leadership, which I’m very, very hopeful he’ll accept and help lead us go forward. And we’ll have more news on that at the appropriate time. I also want to thank him in terms of how he handled today’s conversation.”

O’Halloran, a Weymouth native, began working for the Red Sox in 2002, joining the team as an unpaid volunteer in the baseball operations department. He worked his way up the chain in the baseball operations department over the last two decades. He was named the director of baseball operations in 2006 and became a vice president and assistant general manager in 2011. He was named a senior vice president in 2015 and became the executive vice president in 2018.

As Kennedy noted to reporters last week, O’Halloran has been with the Red Sox through their last four World Series titles. The team made the playoffs once in his four seasons as general manager.