Red Sox Nick Pivetta winding down 2023 on a high note ahead of a big offseason for the Red Sox pitching staff Pivetta struck out seven and didn't allow a run in his start against the Chicago White Sox. Nick Pivetta is ending 2023 on a high note. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Red Sox pitcher Nick Pivetta’s rollercoaster ride through the 2023 season is nearing an end, and he’s heading into the offseason strong.

There have been plenty of ups and downs for Pivetta on the mound, and a few twists and turns, too, as he moved between the starting rotation and the bullpen for Boston.

On Saturday though, despite a 1-0 loss to the Chicago White Sox, Pivetta had another strong start and earned a no-decision in his individual record. The right-hander struck out seven and only walked one. He gave up three hits and zero runs through seven innings.

“He’s finding the strike zone with good stuff so that was a good one. He’s got one more left,” Cora said of Pivetta. “It’s been fun to watch, especially the last two and a half, three months. He likes to compete, always available, and in tough conditions that was really good.”

"I feel super confident. I still have a lot to work on. I still got to be more consistent in the zone, getting ahead of guys better"



Nick Pivetta on how he feels with the offseason around the corner| #RedSox pic.twitter.com/A4meLjEcZF — NESN (@NESN) September 23, 2023

Pivetta is winding down 2023 on a high note. He’s gone at least five innings in each of his last three outings (all starts), and twice has gone over six innings. In that timeframe, he’s recorded 23 strikeouts, including 10 against the Yankees on Sept. 12.

Advertisement:

“I feel like I’ve been consistent this second half, I feel like I’ve been contributing the way that I need to,” Pivetta said. “I still have a ton to work on, I still need to be more consistent in the zone, getting ahead of guys better. But, being able to put things together slowly has benefitted me a lot.”

A major offseason is in store for the Red Sox, and one major focus of improvement will be pitching. Cora hasn’t made any secrets about how much the pitching staff needs to be improved.

Entering an arbitration year before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2025, Pivetta will likely figure into Boston’s 2024 plans in some way. He’s made himself a versatile piece in the rotation, showing flashes as both a relief pitcher and starter. He knows he lacked consistency mid-season, but pulled it together late.

Whatever role Pivetta ends up with in 2024, he’s leaving everything on the mound to end 2023. Even with no playoff hopes remaining, Pivetta still pitched emotionally. Cora appreciated that aspect of his night as much as the numbers accompanying it.

"That's what it's all about. We owe it to the people. We got to keep playing hard"



Alex Cora on Nick Pivetta showing emotion on the mound | #RedSox pic.twitter.com/gtA6KnYNFd — NESN (@NESN) September 23, 2023

“That’s what it’s all about,” Cora said. “We owe it to the people, right? We have to keep playing hard, we don’t mind that [emotion].”

Advertisement:

Boston finishes off its series against the White Sox at 1:35 p.m. EST Sunday.