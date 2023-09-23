Reliever Chris Martin continues to quietly dominate for the Red Sox

Sign up for Red Sox updates⚾
In a season gone wrong for the Red Sox, reliever Chris Martin has done just about everything right.
The right-hander retired the side in order to lower his ERA to an MLB-best 1.05, earn the save, and cement a 3-2 Red Sox win over the White Sox on Friday.
Martin hasn’t allowed a run in his last 20 games (July 28) – the sixth-longest streak in franchise history – and has allowed just one in his last 37. His ERA was 2.08 in mid-June, and it hasn’t gone above 2 since.
He’s surrendered just two home runs, eight walks, and six earned runs in 51.1 innings all year. Martin has 23 holds and three saves.
The 6-foot-8, 224-pound, 37-year-old – who got his start in the Red Sox organization – has been one of the most consistent players in baseball since the All-Star break.
Manager Alex Cora credited Martin for going anywhere in the zone, changing speeds, and throwing quality strikes.
“Not saying that we envisioned this, but we envisioned a guy that was going to be dominant,” Cora told reporters. “It’s been a year and a half of domination for him when he got to the Dodgers. He’s healthy.”
Martin signed a two-year, $17.5 million deal this offseason, so he’ll be back for another season barring an unexpected twist.
He said he’s not thinking much about the numbers or stats. He’s just trying to help the Red Sox win games.
“He’s done a hell of a job for us,” starter Chris Sale told reporters. “As consistent as you can possibly be.”
