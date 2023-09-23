Red Sox Reliever Chris Martin continues to quietly dominate for the Red Sox He hasn't allowed a run in his last 20 games. Chris Martin delivers a pitch against the Seattle Mariners. Alika Jenner/Getty Images

In a season gone wrong for the Red Sox, reliever Chris Martin has done just about everything right.

The right-hander retired the side in order to lower his ERA to an MLB-best 1.05, earn the save, and cement a 3-2 Red Sox win over the White Sox on Friday.

Martin hasn’t allowed a run in his last 20 games (July 28) – the sixth-longest streak in franchise history – and has allowed just one in his last 37. His ERA was 2.08 in mid-June, and it hasn’t gone above 2 since.

He’s surrendered just two home runs, eight walks, and six earned runs in 51.1 innings all year. Martin has 23 holds and three saves.

The 6-foot-8, 224-pound, 37-year-old – who got his start in the Red Sox organization – has been one of the most consistent players in baseball since the All-Star break.

Chris Martin:



– MLB-best 1.05 ERA (min. 50.0 IP)



– 0 runs allowed in last 20 games



– 1 run allowed in his last 37 games — J.P. Long (@SoxNotes) September 23, 2023

Manager Alex Cora credited Martin for going anywhere in the zone, changing speeds, and throwing quality strikes.

“Not saying that we envisioned this, but we envisioned a guy that was going to be dominant,” Cora told reporters. “It’s been a year and a half of domination for him when he got to the Dodgers. He’s healthy.”

Martin signed a two-year, $17.5 million deal this offseason, so he’ll be back for another season barring an unexpected twist.

Chris Martin's 2Ks in the 9th. pic.twitter.com/a3AW44OJNA — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) September 19, 2023

He said he’s not thinking much about the numbers or stats. He’s just trying to help the Red Sox win games.

“He’s done a hell of a job for us,” starter Chris Sale told reporters. “As consistent as you can possibly be.”