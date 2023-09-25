Red Sox Roman Anthony, Wikelman Gonzalez headline Red Sox’ minor league award winners Infielder David Hamilton claimed Defensive Player of the Year after making his debut with the big-league ballclub this season. Roman Anthony slashed a scorching .343/.477/.543 with a 1.020 in 10 games for Double A Portland after a late-season promotion. Salem Red Sox





The Red Sox announced their minor league award winners on Monday, honoring the standout performers in the farm system this year.

Outfielder Roman Anthony, the Sox’ No. 2 prospect and the 19th-ranked prospect in baseball by Baseball America, was the organization’s Offensive Player of the Year after his remarkable rise to become the first Sox teenager to reach Double A Portland since Xander Bogaerts in 2012. Anthony hit .294/.412/.569 with 12 homers and 29 extra-base hits in 54 games with High A Greenville, enough to earn him a promotion and further national prospect prominence.

Anthony dazzled in his brief season-ending stint in Portland, slashing a .343/.477/.543 line with a 1.020 OPS in 10 games, laying a strong foundation for opening 2024 in Double A.

Infielder David Hamilton claimed Defensive Player of the Year after making his debut with the big-league ballclub this season. The 25-year-old never really found a rhythm at the plate, but contributed with his glove when called upon to play shortstop before Trevor Story’s return from injury.

Righthander Wikelman Gonzalez took home Starting Pitcher of the Year. The Venezuelan’s numbers in Greenville early in the season weren’t particularly impressive, but the organization saw enough to promote him to Double A Portland in July, where he thrived. Gonzalez posted a 2.42 ERA in 10 starts there, striking out 63 batters in just 48 ⅓ innings, and tossed the first six innings of a combined Sea Dogs no-hitter on July 23.

Relief Pitcher of the Year went to righty Luis Guerrero, who tossed 49 ⅔ innings for Portland with a 1.81 ERA before a rocky late-season promotion to Triple A Worcester.

Speedy Ceddanne Rafaela, who reached the majors at the end of August, was the Sox’ Baserunner of the Year after swiping 37 bases across three different levels in 2023.

Infielder Yoeilin Cespedes was named Latin Program Position Player of the Year. Just 17 years old during the season — he turned 18 on Sept. 8 — the diminutive Dominican flashed his considerable offensive upside with a .346/.392/.560 slash line in the Dominican Summer League.

The Latin Program Pitcher of the Year was Gilberto Batista, who held opponents to a .228 batting average in the Dominican Summer League.

Lefthander Brandon Walter took home the Lou Gorman Award, given annually to a Sox minor leaguer who has demonstrated dedication and perseverance in overcoming obstacles while working his way to the majors. The 27-year-old made his big-league debut on June 22.