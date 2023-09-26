Red Sox Here’s what Alex Cora said about his future, the offseason, and his goals for the team "We can win here. That’s my main goal.” Alex Cora is expected to stay with the Red Sox next season as their manager. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

With the 2023 MLB season nearing its final innings, it appears likely that the Red Sox will finish in last place for the third time in four years. Despite the team’s lack of success during that time frame, manager Alex Cora believes that brighter days are soon ahead.

“I still believe in what I do,” Cora told The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier. “I still believe that we can do it here. We can win here. That’s my main goal.”

Cora and the Red Sox have had a turbulent season. Injuries decimated the roster, particularly in the rotation. Marquee free agent signings and established players underperformed to the point that they had lost the roles that they initially had locked down. But several young players emerged as members of a legitimate young core this year, and they got a lot out of some short-term players, most of whom were only expected to have meager contributions to the team.

Even though the Red Sox have had a rollercoaster season, Cora feels stable in his job and content going forward.

“There were a few times that I was very frustrated with everything that was going on on the field, but I’m actually in a good place as far as where I’m at now and what the future holds.”

That future, Cora said, is with the Red Sox. Cora says he believes in Boston and doesn’t plan on leaving anytime soon.

“I know where I’m at contract-wise and all that, but I don’t even think about that,” Cora said. “That house in Newton is not going up for sale. I’m actually excited about the offseason.”

This upcoming offseason is bound to have some kind of excitement, at least in terms of unpredictability. The Red Sox will navigate their first offseason in four years without Chaim Bloom calling the shots. Cora acknowledged that working with a new decision-maker, both in the offseason and beyond, will be difficult.

“It’s going to be a challenge, in a sense, working with somebody new,” Cora said. “But I adjusted with [Dave Dombrowski]. I had no idea. Then I had no idea with Chaim.”

Will Cora be in Boston long enough to see this vision be complete? His contract ends in 2024, and it’s no certainty that the Red Sox’ newest executive will want him for much longer. But Cora doesn’t care to speculate about his job. He just wants to do it.

“The lame duck? I don’t believe in that, bro,” Cora said. “You sign your contract and you’ve got to go to work. That’s all I can control right now.”