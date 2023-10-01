Red Sox Tim Wakefield, former Red Sox knuckleballer who won two World Series, dies at 57 Wakefield, who spent 17 seasons with the Red Sox, died from an aggressive form of brain cancer. Tim Wakefield waves to the crowd after picking up is 200th career win in 2011.





Tim Wakefield, whose knuckleball helped deliver two World Series championships for the Red Sox, died Sunday. He was 57.

Wakefield was recently diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer.

“Tim’s kindness and indomitable spirit were as legendary as his knuckleball,” said John Henry, the principal owner of the Red Sox, in a statement issued by the team. “He not only captivated us on the field but was the rare athlete whose legacy extended beyond the record books to the countless lives he touched with his warmth and genuine spirit. He had a remarkable ability to uplift, inspire, and connect with others in a way that showed us the true definition of greatness. He embodied the very best of what it means to be a member of the Boston Red Sox and his loss is felt deeply by all of us.”

Henry also owns the Globe.

Wakefield, 57, played for the Sox from 1995-2011. His 186 victories are third in team history. He is second in games pitched (590), first in innings (3,006), and second in strikeouts (2,046).

Wakefield also won the prestigious Roberto Clemente Award for community service in 2010.

After retiring as a player, Wakefield stayed active with the team. He became honorary chairman of the Red Sox Foundation, started working with NESN as an analyst in 2012, and helped coach Steven Wright, a knuckleballer who played for the Sox from 2013-19.

Wakefield took on all roles as a pitcher, making 430 starts for the Sox as well as working as a closer for part of the 1999 season, earning 15 of his 22 career saves. He also appeared in 16 postseason games from 1995-2008.

Wakefield played a significant role in the Red Sox winning their historic championship in 2004. He pitched 3½ innings of relief in a lopsided Game 3 loss to the Yankees in the ALCS, giving the Sox enough pitching to win Game 4.

Wakefield then worked three innings of shutout relief to win Game 5, which ended in the 14th inning on David Ortiz’s walkoff single.

The Sox went on to beat the Yankees in seven games, then won the World Series with a four-game sweep of the Cardinals.

A Florida native, Wakefield was drafted by the Pirates as a first baseman in 1988 before becoming a pitcher.