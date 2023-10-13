Red Sox Red Sox reportedly have begun interviews to replace Chaim Bloom; been rejected by top targets Red Sox assistant general manager Eddie Romero is one of the reported candidates for the job. Red Sox president Sam Kennedy speaks to the media. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

The Boston Red Sox are reportedly having a difficult time finding their new chief decision-maker.

The Red Sox recently fired chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom, signaling a brand new direction for the club. According to reports from MassLive’s Sean McAdam and Chris Cotillo, the search to replace him has been “slow-going.”

Several of the Red Sox’ targeted candidates have reportedly declined offers to interview with Boston, Cotillo reported. These candidates expressed concern over the amount of turnover within that department over the past decade and are put off by the fact that they will almost certainly have to work with a pre-established group of coaches and assistants that they did not choose, according to McAdam.

“[The Red Sox job is] not viewed as an attractive gig,” a former National League general manager reportedly told Cotillo.

Despite the reluctance from some of Boston’s top targets, the Red Sox have reportedly made it to the first round of interviews. They reportedly sat down with assistant general manager Eddie Romero, who Cotillo reports may have an advantage due to how well he knows the organization. It’s unclear whether the Red Sox have interviewed anyone else for the position, and Cotillo wrote that they will not reveal the names of anyone who does.

The Red Sox are interested in a number of names, including former Miami Marlins president Michael Hill and Los Angeles Dodgers executive Josh Byrnes,” according to McAdam. It’s unclear if either Hill or Byrnes have interviewed or expressed interest in the job.

Whoever replaces Bloom will be trusted with a major league club and fanbase eager to get back to the postseason. The team missed the playoffs in three of his four seasons in Boston, finishing in last place in the AL East all three years.

The Red Sox don’t need to have a replacement for Bloom hired by a set date. But transactions made outside of the organization can begin in a few weeks as the MLB playoffs have progressed to the League Championship Series. As the team is rumored to be in on big-named free agents this offseason, they might want to have a new head of baseball operations by the time the Winter Meetings begin in early December.