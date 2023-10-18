Red Sox Here are the candidates who have interviewed for the Red Sox’ top baseball ops opening In addition, here are a few more names who have declined a meeting with the Red Sox. Red Sox owner John Henry (left) and team president Sam Kennedy (right) will have plenty of candidates to choose from to replace Chaim Bloom.

When it comes time for them to pick their next head of baseball operations, the Red Sox will have no shortage of candidates to choose from.

Although some of the Red Sox’ top targets have declined to be considered in the search for Chaim Bloom’s replacement, many candidates — both internal and external — have reportedly expressed interest in the open position and have interviewed with the team.

Among internal candidates, assistant general manager Eddie Romero was one of the first candidates known to have interviewed and is “widely viewed as the favorite” out of the candidates who currently work for the Red Sox, according to The Athletic’s Chad Jennings. But several of his coworkers have also reportedly sat down with the club and interviewed about a potential promotion.

According to The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier, the Red Sox have interviewed vice president of scouting and player development Paul Toboni and assistant GM Michael Groopman earlier this month. Chris Cotillo and Sean McAdam of MassLive reported that both Toboni and Groopman were believed to be considered for the role, and Speier confirmed that the Red Sox were interested enough to give them an interview.

Not every Red Sox employee has shown interest in the job. Executive vice president Raquel Ferreira, a name tabbed by many as a potential candidate, has declined to be interviewed. Cotillo reported that Ferreira asked Red Sox president Sam Kennedy not to consider her for the position due to family reasons, but she is open to a similar opportunity in the future.

The Red Sox have also sat down with candidates outside of their organization as well. Reports surfaced that Minnesota Twins general manager Thad Levine was in Boston to interview with the Red Sox, and that Chicago Cubs assistant general manager and pitching director Craig Breslow, who lives in Newton, was in the mix. Speier reported that Breslow has interviewed, and WEEI’s Rob Bradford reported that former Pittsburgh Pirates general Neal Huntington has as well.

One other name previously reported to be of interest to Boston, former Houston Astros general manager James Click, is no longer in consideration for the role. Speier reported that Click, a friend and former coworker of Bloom’s from their time with the Tampa Bay Rays, has talked to the Red Sox about the role but withdrew his name from consideration due to family concerns.

There are still plenty more names the Red Sox are linked to, and there will likely be more interviews. But the candidate pool is starting to take shape now that it’s been a month since Bloom was fired.