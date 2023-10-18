Red Sox Masataka Yoshida thanks Red Sox fans for their support during his first season with team "It was so exciting to play at such an amazing ball park in front of the most passionate fans in baseball.” Red Sox left fielder Masataka Yoshida thanked Red Sox fans for their support during rookie season. Rob Carr/Getty

Masataka Yoshida’s first season with the Red Sox has come to an end, and he appears to have enjoyed his first taste of Boston.

Yoshida took to Instagram on Tuesday and posted various pictures of himself playing for the Red Sox and one photo of himself and his family standing in left field next to the Green Monster. He captioned his post with a heartfelt message expressing how grateful he was to play for the Red Sox, and he thanked Boston fans for cheering him on throughout the season.

“Thank you to the amazing Red Sox fans for all your support this season,” Yoshida wrote. “It was a real honor to play for the Boston Red Sox during my first season in the Majors and it was so exciting to play at such an amazing ball park in front of the most passionate fans in baseball.”

In his debut year with the Red Sox, Yoshida averaged .289/.338/.445 with 15 home runs and 72 RBIs. He started off the season batting .354 with a .962 OPS in May, and he even led the American League in batting average (.319) at the end of July. But his batting stats dropped significantly after the all-star break.

Yoshida said he wants to become even better next season. He wrote that he will put in all the necessary work this winter to be the best baseball player he can be because that’s what he believes Red Sox fans deserve from him.

“I’m going to work hard in the off season so that next season I’ll come back stronger and deliver the results that the Red Sox fans can be proud of,” Yoshida wrote. “Thank you and I’m looking forward to seeing you again next spring!”