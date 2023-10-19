Red Sox Alex Verdugo nominated for AL Gold Glove Award at right field Verdugo was one of the few bright spots in what was a disappointing Red Sox defense this season. Alex Verdugo's stellar defense this season made him a Gold Glove finalist. Reed Hoffmann/AP Photo

Red Sox right fielder Alex Verdugo was named a finalist at his position for the American League Gold Glove Award on Wednesday.

This is the first time Verdugo has been nominated for this award in his career, and he is the only Red Sox to receive this honor this year.

Verdugo was one of the few bright spots in what was a disappointing Red Sox defense this season. His 12 assists and nine defensive runs saved tie Cleveland’s Ramon Laureano and Seattle’s Teoscar Hernández respectively for the most among AL right fielders, and he did so while playing his home games in the notoriously difficult-to-defend right field at Fenway Park.

This year was Verdugo’s first as a full-time right fielder, and it was arguably his best defensive season to date. He hasn’t made more than 10 assists in a single season up until this year, and he recorded his career high in DRS this season.

For the first time in his career, Alex Verdugo is a Gold Glove finalist! pic.twitter.com/pAoajsOaqq — Red Sox (@RedSox) October 18, 2023

Verdugo is competing against Houston’s Kyle Tucker, who won this award last season, and Texas’ Adolis García. Both Tucker and García were recognized as All-Stars this season partially due to their defense, but Verdugo’s stats this season suggest that he has a realistic shot at winning this award.

The winner will be announced on Nov. 5 on ESPN at 7:30 p.m.