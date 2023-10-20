Red Sox Kim Ng reportedly has declined an interview with Red Sox Miami's former GM will not become Boston's new head of baseball operations. Former Miami Marlins general manager Kim Ng was tied to the Red Sox' top baseball officer role, but she has reportedly denied an interview. Lynne Sladky/AP Photo, File

Another notable name in the race to lead the Red Sox has removed her name from consideration.

Former Miami Marlins general manager Kim Ng has chosen not to interview with the Red Sox about their head of baseball operations opening, MassLive’s Chris Cotillo reported Friday. As of Friday, the reasons for her refusal are unknown.

Ng became the first female general manager in MLB history when she moved to Miami in November 2020. The Marlins made the playoffs for the fourth time in franchise history in just her third season with the team, in large part due to the contributions of Ng acquisitions such as Luis Arraez, Jake Burger, and Jorge Soler.

On Monday, the Marlins announced that Ng declined her mutual option to return to Miami and will be leaving the club. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported that the Marlins tried to hire a president of baseball operations to oversee her, which contributed to her decision to walk away.

Upon Ng’s exodus from Miami, many believed Boston to be an ideal fit for the free agent executive. Manager Alex Cora played for the Los Angeles Dodgers while she was an assistant GM there, and her reputation as one of baseball’s best and most willing trades would have been a welcome change of pace to the Red Sox, who had been very conservative in making trades under Chaim Bloom.

Ng joins a variety of names who have declined an interview with the Red Sox, including Philadelphia Phillies GM Sam Fuld, Dodgers GM Brandon Gomes, former Rangers GM Jon Daniels, and Ng’s predecessor, former Marlins president Michael Hill, among others. But several other names have sat down with the Red Sox, and The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier reported that those candidates are expected to be notified next week if they have advanced to the second round of interviews.