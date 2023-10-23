Red Sox Pablo Sandoval, Rusney Castillo among ex-Red Sox drafted to new baseball league in Dubai Pablo Sandoval was selected by the Abu Dhabi Falcons during Monday's Baseball United Draft. Pablo Sandoval spent over two disastrous seasons in Boston before eventually getting designated for assignment. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Several ex-Red Sox players are headed overseas next month to play in a new baseball league set in the Middle East and the Indian Subcontinent — including a former All-Star who quickly wore out his welcome in Boston.

The newly-formed Baseball United held its inaugural draft on Monday, with the four-team league selecting multiple former MLB stars to fill out their respective rosters.

In total, five former Red Sox were selected over the 10-round draft, headlined by arguably the biggest free-agent signing bust in franchise history in third baseman Pablo Sandoval.

Baseball United will initially be composed of four teams: the Mumbai Cobras, Karachi Monarchs, Dubai Wolves and Abu Dhabi Falcons. The league’s first event will be a showcase in Dubai that will feature two Baseball United All-Star teams playing a two-game series on Nov. 24 and 25.

Advertisement:

Here are the five former Red Sox players selected in Monday’s draft:

3B Pablo Sandoval — Falcons (Round 1, Pick 4)

LHP Robbie Ross — Cobras (Round 2, Pick 12)

RHP Bartolo Colon — Monarchs (Round 2, Pick 16)

OF Alejandro De Aza — Falcons (Round 3, Pick 23)

OF Rusney Castillo — Falcons (Round 5, Pick 37)

Other former MLB players selected in Monday’s draft include Robinson Cano (Pick No. 6), Didi Gregorius (No. 3 pick), and Andrelton Simmons (Pick No. 8).

This new baseball venture already has the backing of many former MLB stars, with early investors including Mariano Rivera, Felix Hernandez, and Barry Larkin.

After his initial showcase in November, Baseball United plans to play a 65-game season in 2024, with the number of franchises set to double to eight teams. At least half of those 65 games will be held in Dubai, while the remainder will be played in Abu Dhabi and Doha, Qatar.

Sign up for Red Sox updates⚾ Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during baseball season. Submit your email Enter your email address Sign up