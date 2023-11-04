Red Sox Dick Drago, staple of Red Sox pitching staff in 1970s, dies at 78 Drago registered the final out of the 1975 American League Championship Series to help the Red Sox clinch the pennant.

Dick Drago, who pitched for the Red Sox in the 1970s, died Thursday at age 78.

Drago, who spent five years with the club from 1974-1975 and 1978-1980, compiled a 30-29 record and 3.55 ERA over 206 games with Boston. He registered nine complete games, 41 saves, and struck out 305 batters.

The Red Sox expressed their condolences Saturday afternoon, referring to him as “a staple” of the staff and a “beloved teammate.”

Drago, also known as “The Dragon,” registered the final out of the 1975 American League Championship Series to help the Red Sox clinch the pennant.

We’re saddened by the passing of Dick Drago, a staple of the 70’s Red Sox pitching staff and a beloved teammate.



We extend our sympathies to the Drago family. pic.twitter.com/CVrnMWkDH7 — Red Sox (@RedSox) November 4, 2023

The Kansas City Royals also shared their sorrow for Drago, who was a member of the franchise’s inaugural team in 1969.

In 1976, Drago surrendered the final home run of Hank Aaron’s career, No. 755, in front of a crowd of more than 10,000.

Dick Drago, who pitched for the Red Sox over parts of five seasons, died Thursday in Florida. He was 78. Drago played in the majors from 1969-81. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) November 4, 2023

Did someone say Dick Drago? Here he is getting Jim Holt to ground out for the final out of the 1975 ALCS, giving the Red Sox the American League pennant. Hooray Dick Drago! pic.twitter.com/gVQlrJ1GHd https://t.co/W08LLLj0dy — Honest☘️Larry (@HonestLarry1) November 28, 2022