Red Sox Report: Red Sox have spoken to pitcher Jordan Montgomery's agent

The offseason has only just begun, but the Red Sox are not wasting any time in attempting to add to their roster.

The Red Sox have reportedly spoken to the agent of starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery at the GM meetings in Arizona, per MLB Network’s Jon Morosi. Montgomery is one of many talented free agent starters this offseason.

Montgomery spent time with two organizations this past season: the St. Louis Cardinals and the Texas Rangers. He recorded a 3.42 ERA and a 1.248 WHIP in 121 innings pitched with the Cardinals before he was dealt at the trade deadline to Texas, where he recorded a 2.79 ERA and a 1.094 WHIP in 11 starts.

Montgomery became a household name for his heroics during this past postseason. He recorded a 2.90 ERA with a 1.35 WHIP en route to a playoff run that culminated in a World Series championship.

Red Sox fans may recognize Montgomery from his days with the Yankees, the team for whom he pitched during the first six seasons of his career. He recorded a 3.94 ERA and a 1.231 WHIP throughout his time in pinstripes before he was traded to the Cardinals in 2022.

During his introductory press conference, new chief baseball officer Craig Breslow indicated that he wants to help fix the Red Sox’ inconsistent rotation.