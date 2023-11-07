Red Sox Red Sox’ Triston Casas named AL Rookie of the Year finalist "With this year’s rookie class, I didn’t know where I was going to finish." Triston Casas is the first Red Sox to be an AL Rookie of the Year finalist since 2017. Erin Clark / The Boston Globe

For the first time in six years, the Red Sox have a Rookie of the Year finalist.

After a strong showing in his first full season in MLB, Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas has been named as a finalist for the American League Rookie of the Year Award.

Casas was one of the three finalists among a talented crop of youngsters in the AL, with the infielder joined by infielder Gunnar Henderson of the Baltimore Orioles and right-handed pitcher Tanner Bibee of the Cleveland Guardians.

“It was amazing,” Casas said on MLB Network of his finalist status. “With this year’s rookie class, I didn’t know where I was going to finish. Top to bottom — position players, pitchers. There was an emergence of a rookie class this year unlike any other.”

"Gunnar is a great player and I got a chance to face Tanner earlier in the year… to be in the conversation with those two means a lot."



After a stellar rookie season, Triston Casas was just named an AL Rookie of the Year finalist!@officialBBWAA | @RedSox pic.twitter.com/kgWt66BFWh — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 6, 2023

Casas developed into one of Boston’s most dependable bats as the season went on, with the 23-year-old infielder developing a knack for getting on base thanks to a keen eye at the plate.

After a slow start where Casas batted just .195 in the first two months of the season, he managed to right the ship as the calendar flipped to the summer months.

He finished the 2023 season slashing .263/.367/.490 with 24 home runs with 65 RBIs with a .856 OPS. As noted by MassLive’s Christopher Smith, Casas finished the year in the 93rd percentile in walk percentage (13.9%).

“I got to a position during the middle months where stuff started to heat up, and so did I,” Casas said of his second-half surge. “It was a trickle-down effect. One adjustment led into the other, which was constant progress throughout the year.

“It’s a credit to the coaching staff and the front office for giving me the opportunity to fail and find my groove. It was only a matter of time. I felt like I was confident in myself and so were they.”

Casas will look to become the first Red Sox player to take home the AL Rookie of the Year Award since Dustin Pedroia won the honor in 2007. The last Boston player to earn a finalist nod for the accolade was Andrew Benintendi in 2017.

The winner of the 2023 AL Rookie of the Year Award will be announced on Nov. 13.