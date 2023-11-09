Red Sox Report: Red Sox interested in Yankees’ Gleyber Torres The Yankees are also interested in one of Boston's position players as well. Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres has seen Fenway Park many times before, and he could be of interest to the Red Sox. Winslow Townson/Getty

Could the Red Sox really make a trade with their worst enemy this offseason?

According to WEEI’s Rob Bradford, the Red Sox have long been interested in New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres. They targeted him last season, and Bradford reports that the two teams may revisit those trade conversations.

Torres batted .273/.347/.453 with 25 home runs and 68 RBIs in 158 games with the Yankees last season. The second baseman is approaching the final year of arbitration eligibility and will likely make around $14 million next season, per Bradford.

But who would the Red Sox give up for Torres? Outfielder Alex Verdugo seems to be the prime candidate. The Yankees have expressed interest in the Red Sox’ sole Gold Glove candidate, and there were reports that the rivals had talks at the deadline about a trade that would have sent Verdugo to New York and starter Clarke Schmidt to Boston.

Advertisement:

Chief baseball officer Craig Breslow has indicated that the Red Sox are not actively shopping Verdugo, but many teams are interested in their outfielder given his uncertain long-term status.

“His fit is as an everyday right fielder who is playing Gold Glove caliber defense and can impact the ball on the offensive side, as well. We have had some conversations with him,” Breslow said, per Bradford. “It feels like he’s committed to performing the best he possibly can. Obviously, he’s a guy other teams have reached on given the situation.”

But Breslow knows that if the right opportunity to improve his roster comes along, he will certainly capitalize on it, even if Verdugo is involved.

“I don’t think we’re in a position to commit to anything,” Breslow said. “We have to look at every opportunity, every interaction with another club or an agent that might make our team better. Where that lands, we’ll see.”