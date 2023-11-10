Red Sox WooSox prinicpal owner Larry Lucchino says ‘it’s time to sell this team’ Lucchino was integral in the decision to relocate the team to Worcester. Lucchino is looking to sell the WooSox to "a local buyer." John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

He was integral in the success of the Red Sox in the 2000s and is synonymous with bringing a winning culture back to Boston’s baseball team as president and CEO. He was the Pawtucket Red Sox’ chairman and co-owner beginning in 2015, headed the team’s relocation to Worcester, and became the Triple-A club’s principal owner.

Now, after decades of being a baseball executive, Larry Lucchino is seeking to sell the Worcester Red Sox.

Lucchino told Bob Lobel and Mike Lynch on their UnAnchored Boston podcast that he’s ready to hand Worcester’s keys over to someone else.

“I’m now 78. I’ve been at this for over 40 years, so it’s time to sell this team and to move on … to a blissful retirement,” Lucchino said.

Lucchino went on to say that he wants to sell the team to “a local buyer.” The WooSox have a 35-year lease with Polar Park, which means the team will be staying in Worcester for the foreseeable future.

WooSox president Charles Steinberg confirmed the news to WBZ’s Dan Roche on Friday. He added that the team has drawn purchasing interest dating back to the move to Worcester two years ago.

“Ever since the summer of 2021, there have been potential suitors for the WooSox, and that interest continues,” Steinberg said.

The Boston Globe reported in January 2022 that Endeavor, a company based in California, made a $50 million offer to purchase the team. Lucchino and Co. reportedly turned it down.

Lucchino told Telegram & Gazette in March that he anticipated remaining in his position as principal owner for the foreseeable future.

“Probably a couple more years,” Lucchino said a little more than eight months ago. “I’ve always been kind of a hard charger, and if I’m not a hard charger, what will I be? I don’t know.”