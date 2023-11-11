Red Sox What Jason Varitek said about speaking with Giants for manager job "It was short, but it was good. It was a good conversation." Jason Varitek spent 15 years as the Red Sox' catcher, then the past 11 years between the front office and coaching staff. Rob Carr/AP Photo

Jason Varitek was a candidate when the Giants were hiring for a manager last month.

San Francisco ended up hiring Bob Melvin for the job, but Varitek said his contact with the Giants was a good experience.

“It was short, but it was good. It was a good conversation,” Varitek said Friday on the red carpet at the Pedro Martinez Foundation gala.

Varitek signed a three-year contract with the Red Sox last year. His role with the Red Sox is game planning coordinator and catching coach.

The Red Sox gave Varitek permission to interview with the Giants, according to Alex Speier of The Boston Globe. Many, including Red Sox manager Alex Cora, view Varitek as a future manager of an MLB team.

“He will manage in the big leagues,” Cora told reporters two years ago. “He will. But it’s a process, and we talk about it. I think, with time, somebody’s going to give him a chance and he’s going to kill it. He’s going to be great.”

Varitek said being contacted for an opening was “great” and that he can see managing in his future.

“I understand that the future of where this goes is to be able to have right fits and right opportunities to lead and manage a team,” Varitek said. “Currently, it’s not necessarily about that, it’s about doing the best job that I can with our pitchers and catchers and help them be the best that they can be. If the opportunity fits right, then you have to look and really think hard about it.”