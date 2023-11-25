Red Sox Report: Red Sox ‘weren’t meaningfully involved’ in talks with Aaron Nola Alex Speier reports that Boston didn't seriously pursue the starting pitcher during his free agency. Aaron Nola has averaged 158 innings pitched per regular season since 2015. Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Despite being mentioned as potential suitors for a top-of-the-market starting pitcher this offseason, the Red Sox reportedly never seriously pursued one individual.

The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier wrote that Boston wasn’t ‘meaningfully involved’ in conversations surrounding signing free agent right-hander Aaron Nola. Nola, 30, signed a seven-year, $172 million contract to return to the Philadelphia Phillies on Nov. 19.

MLB Network’s Jon Morosi listed the Red Sox as a landing spot that made sense for Nola on Nov. 10.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow openly stated that his team needs a ‘bonafide starter or two’. There’s no doubt Nola would have filled a major hole at the top of Boston’s starting rotation.

Advertisement:

Averaging 158 innings pitched per regular season since his MLB debut in 2015, the innings-eater has proven to be a frontline starter.

Nola’s recent postseason performances have solidified his value, too. In seven playoff series since 2022, he’s posted a 3.70 ERA over 48 ⅔ innings. Nola’s 50 postseason strikeouts and his 2023 Game 2 NLCS outing (six innings, seven strikeouts, three hits, zero earned runs, and zero walks) aren’t too shabby, either.

The Phillies’ star is the first and only free agent starting pitcher to ink a new deal this offseason as of Saturday. Names such as Jordan Montgomery, Blake Snell, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto certainly have to be on the Red Sox’ radar as it stands in late November. Trade candidates could include the Chicago White Sox’s Dylan Cease and Tampa Bay Rays’ Tyler Glasnow.

Regardless, it’s notable that the team reportedly didn’t delve into serious talks with a pitcher like Nola. Boston’s rotation struggled mightily as a whole in 2023. Their 4.68 starter ERA (22nd in MLB) tells the story.

In turn, the Red Sox’ merry-go-round of starting arms due to injuries and poor performances could use some stability. Those poor performances in 2023 often led to short starts that burned the bullpen, something Breslow has the task of turning around in 2024.