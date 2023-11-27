Red Sox Former Red Sox OF Jackie Bradley Jr. reportedly ‘expected to retire’ Bradley will reportedly end his career as one of this generation's best defensive outfielders. Jackie Bradley Jr. runs out to the field at Fenway Park. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

One of the most recognizable Red Sox players of the past ten years is reportedly expected to walk away from the game.

Former Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. is “expected to retire, The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported. If he does, Bradley will end his decade-long career as one of baseball’s best defensive outfielders and a staple of recent Red Sox history.

During his nine years in Boston, Bradley batted .236/.315/.404 with 101 home runs and 405 RBIs. He was best known for his defense, which helped him earn a career fielding percentage of .986

The Red Sox selected Bradley with the 40th overall pick in the 2011 MLB Draft, and he quickly became one of the best prospects in the Red Sox’ system. He made his MLB debut on Opening Day of the 2013 season and bounced between the major league club and Triple-A Pawtucket (now Worcester) for the first few years of his career.

Jackie Bradley Jr’s MLB career could be over but he’ll always go down as one of the greatest Red Sox center fielders defensively pic.twitter.com/x7PYJ0bplk — Jake “Iggy” Ignaszewski (@JakeIggy) November 25, 2023

But in 2016, Bradley had his breakout season. He won American League Player of the Month for May of that year and was selected to his first and only MLB All-Star Game.

Bradley’s star and reputation as one of the league’s best defenders only grew in the 2018 season, the year he helped the Red Sox win the most games they’ve ever won in a single season. He finished that year by winning his first and only Gold Glove Award and the ALCS MVP, the latter of which he won for his heroics against the Astros in the ALCS. The Red Sox went on to win the World Series that year, defeating the Dodgers in five games.

Bradley spent two more seasons in Boston before signing a two-year, $24 million deal with the Milwaukee Brewers, but the Red Sox welcomed him back by trading with the Brewers for him one year later. Halfway through that season, Bradley was designated for assignment and left Fenway Park for good.

A few days after his release, Bradley signed a one-year contract with a Red Sox division rival, the Toronto Blue Jays. He then signed a minor league deal with the Kansas City Royals once the following season began, but was designated for assignment and released a few months later. That was the last time he played professional baseball.

It’s not yet clear what’s next for Bradley. But if this is it, he will be remembered by Red Sox fans as one of the best defensive outfielders in franchise history and a key contributor to their 2018 World Series victory.