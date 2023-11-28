Red Sox Report: Red Sox free agent target Jordan Montgomery is spending his offseason in Boston Montgomery’s wife, McKenzie, is starting a dermatology residency at an area hospital. The pitcher reportedly moved to the city to live with her. The Boston Red Sox have been linked to starter Jordan Montgomery over the last few weeks. Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP Photo

The Red Sox would benefit from signing a free agent starting pitcher this winter. They won’t have to travel too far to meet with one of them.

According to MassLive’s Chris Cotillo and Sean McAdam, Jordan Montgomery is living in Boston for the offseason and has recently been working out and throwing at Boston College. Montgomery’s wife, McKenzie, is starting a dermatology residency at an area hospital and the pitcher reportedly moved to the city to live with her.

Montgomery, who recently helped the Texas Rangers win the World Series, is one of the premier free agents in this year’s class. He’s also one of the few top free agent starters to not have a qualifying offer attached to him, meaning that any team can sign him without having to give up draft compensation. For those reasons, in addition to fellow starters Aaron Nola and Sonny Gray no longer being available to sign, it’s almost certain that Montgomery will have plenty of interested suitors.

Signing Montgomery would certainly be a massive boon for the Red Sox’ currently-questionable rotation. The southpaw pitched for both the St. Louis Cardinals and the Rangers last season, registering a 3.20 ERA and a 1.193 WHIP with 166 strikeouts in 188.2 innings. He was a massive part of the Rangers’ World Series victory, shutting down the then-reigning champions Houston Astros in Game 1 of the ALCS and even pitching in the Fall Classic itself.

The Red Sox have expressed interest in Montgomery over the past month. They reportedly have talked to his agent and are believed by some insiders to prefer him over several other free agent starters. And if Montgomery, a native of South Carolina, decides he likes Boston after getting a chance to experience living in the city, that interest could possibly end up becoming mutual.

Cotillo and McAdam said Montgomery’s decision to move to Boston had nothing to do with possibly joining the Red Sox and was made primarily so he could live with his wife during her residency. But they also noted that if his wife needs to stay in Boston for a few years or if he grows fond of the city, he could be convinced to pitch his home games at Fenway Park.

It’s not yet clear if there is any traction, or even meaningful conversation, between the Red Sox and Montgomery. But that could change if the new Boston resident decides Eastern Massachusetts is the best fit for him and his family going forward.