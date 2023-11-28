Red Sox ‘[Boston] is one of the greatest cities to win in’: Andrew Bailey talks his return to Red Sox as pitching coach "I hope I can kind of bring some of that former player experience, especially being able to wear the Red Sox uniform, to the table." Andrew Bailey was the San Francisco Giants' pitching coach in 2020-23. AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Andrew Bailey didn’t get to see the mound during the Red Sox’ 2013 postseason run due to a season-ending shoulder injury in July of that year.

The former pitcher-turned-pitching coach seems ready to pick back up where he left off in Boston.

In speaking with MLB Network Radio on Tuesday, Bailey heaped his admiration for the city. He also expressed his desire to combine his playing and coaching background to help get Red Sox pitchers back on track in 2024.

“We were a last-place team in 2012 and then won the World Series in 2013, so we kind of ran the gamut of experiences,” Bailey said. “[Boston is] such a special place. The fan base is amazing. And ultimately, it’s one of the greatest to win in. Their fans are electric and the environment there.”

Bailey donned a Red Sox uniform in 2012-13 as a relief pitcher. Despite that shoulder injury and a right thumb injury that delayed his team debut until Aug. 2012, he seems to have enjoyed his time in Boston.

Bailey was teammates with Craig Breslow during his time in Boston, the team’s new chief baseball officer. A current resident of Connecticut, it just makes sense that Bailey ended up back in Boston.

“I hope I can kind of bring some of that former player experience, especially being able to wear the Red Sox uniform, to the table,” Bailey said, “and to lean on those experiences alongside all the other experiences I’ve had on the coaching side.”

Prior to becoming the Red Sox’ pitching coach this month, the 39-year-old Bailey spent the last four years with the San Francisco Giants in the same role.

Giants pitchers had themselves quite a year in 2023 under Bailey’s instruction; starter Logan Webb finished second in National League Cy Young Award voting. Webb’s 194 strikeouts and 3.25 ERA over a league-leading 216.0 innings pitched certainly made him a case to win. The right-hander’s MLB-low 1.3 walks allowed per nine didn’t hurt, either.

San Francisco relievers such as closer Camilo Doval and Luke Jackson had themselves a season, too. Doval’s 2.93 ERA and 87 over 67 ⅔ innings, including his league-high 39 saves in 2023, made him one of the better relief pitchers in baseball. Jackson was a shutdown arm for the Giants with his 43 strikeouts in 33 ⅓ innings, good for 11.6 strikeouts per nine.

It’s not hard to think about what Bailey’s mentorship could do for young Boston pitchers. Arms like Brayan Bello, Kutter Crawford, Chris Murphy, and Garrett Whitlock, who had up-and-down performances in 2023, all appear to have the potential to be very good pitchers.

Perhaps Bailey’s coaching, and his motivation to win in Boston, can help get the pitching staff over the hump – and the Red Sox out of the American League East basement.