Red Sox WooSox principal owner Larry Lucchino reportedly in agreement to sell team to Diamond Baseball Holdings Lucchino had announced his intent to sell the club in early Nov. The WooSox are three years into a 35-year lease with Polar Park. AP Photo/Elise Amendola

Nearly three weeks after stating his desire to retire and put the Worcester Red Sox up for sale, principal owner and chairman Larry Lucchino has reportedly sold the minor league team.

Lucchino is in agreement to hand the Boston Red Sox’ Triple-A affiliate over to Diamond Baseball Holdings, pending MLB approval, The Boston Globe’s Michael Silverman reported. The price of the sale is not yet known.

Lucchino previously said in his interview on the “UnAnchored Boston” podcast that a number of buyers sought to purchase the team dating back to its relocation to Worcester in 2021. Per Silverman, DBH was one of them.

The company owns 26 other minor league baseball teams, including the Red Sox’ Single-A affiliate, Salem Red Sox, and Double-A squad Portland Sea Dogs. DBH acquired Salem in May this year and Portland in December 2022.

The WooSox will stay put in Worcester for the foreseeable future, as the club is only three years into a 35-year lease with Polar Park, their home stadium.

Lucchino said in his interview on the “UnAnchored Boston” podcast that he wanted to give the team to “a local buyer” when he announced his intention to sell the ballclub.

Silverman wrote Lucchino is expected to keep his role as Worcester’s chairman.