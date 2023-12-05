Red Sox Red Sox have reportedly made Yoshinobu Yamamoto a ‘top priority’ this offseason Since turning pro in Japan in 2017, Yamamoto is 70-29 with a 1.82 ERA — striking out 922 batters in 897 innings. Yoshinobu Yamamoto could command over $200 million this offseason. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

With the Red Sox in desperate need of pitching after yet another last-place finish in 2023, Boston is reportedly keeping tabs on arguably the top starter on the free-agent market.

According to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, Yamamoto is one of the Red Sox’ “top priorities” during the ongoing Winter Meetings in Nashville — with Boston standing as one of several suitors looking to add the Japanese phenom to their rotation in 2024 and beyond.

The Red Sox have been linked to the 25-year-old righty throughout the winter, with ESPN’s Jeff Passan listing Boston, Yankees, Mets, Cubs, Dodgers, Giants and Blue Jays as potential contestants in the Yamamoto sweepstakes.

Boston’s interest in Yamamoto is warranted, given the video-game numbers that he generated during his seven seasons with the Orix Buffaloes of Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB).

In 2023, Yamamoto won his third straight Sawamura Award — the NPB equivalent to the Cy Young Award — after posting a 1.21 ERA, a 0.884 WHIP, and 169 strikeouts over 164 innings of work.

Since turning pro in Japan in 2017, Yamamoto is 70-29 with a 1.82 ERA — striking out 922 batters in 897 innings. He has also won three straight Pacific League MVPs.

Boston is in desperate need of quality pitching at the top of its rotation, with the Red Sox ranked 21st in team ERA (4.52) during the 2023 season. If Yamamoto can come close to replicating his play against MLB competition, Boston could have a proven ace in place who is just entering his prime.

Of course, the Red Sox are just one of many teams looking to get Yamamoto to put pen to paper on a new deal.

ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel projected that Yamamoto will eventually sign a seven-year, $212 million deal in MLB. MLB Trade Rumors predicts a nine-year, $225 million deal.

If the Red Sox do plan on signing Yamamoto, they might have to play the waiting game. Morosi noted on Tuesday that Yamamoto is expected to sign after Shohei Ohtani and before the end of the December.

Even though Yamamoto might stand as Boston’s top target this winter, the case can be made that Craig Breslow and the rest of Boston’s staff need to add at least two quality starters to alleviate the team’s pitching woes in 2024.