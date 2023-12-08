Red Sox Red Sox reportedly ‘heavily involved’ in Yoshinobu Yamamoto and other rumors following Winter Meetings Boston has been linked to a handful of free agents after the conclusion of the three-day event in Nashville. The Red Sox are reportedly targeting Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Jae C. Hong/AP Photo

The Red Sox are continuing to strongly pursue ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Yamamoto is a “top priority” for the Red Sox, MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reported earlier this week. That has not changed. The Red Sox are “very heavily involved” in the Yamamoto sweepstakes, Morosi said on MLB Network on Friday.

The Red Sox, New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants, and Chicago Cubs are the top candidates to sign the 25-year-old Pacific League MVP, Morosi wrote on Wednesday. The New York Mets have been floated as well, and Mets owner Steve Cohen and president David Stearns have even met Yamamoto’s family, according to The Athletic.

Yamamoto has one of the most robust markets of any free agent currently on the market. His agent, Joel Wolfe, previously said that Yamamoto is his client with “by far” the most teams interested in him that he’s ever seen.

In addition, the Red Sox are “one of many” teams interested in lefthander Shota Imanaga, who last played in the same league (Nippon Professional Baseball) as Yamamoto, The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported. The Red Sox are reportedly so interested in both that they chose to wait to try and sign one of them instead of bringing back starter Eduardo Rodriguez, who signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks for $80 million over four years.

Imanaga’s resume is nearly as impressive as Yamamoto’s. The 30-year-old flamethrower pitched to a 2.66 ERA and a 1.019 WHIP in 24 games and 159 innings for the Yokohama DeNA BayStars last season. He earned his second NPB all-star selection last season and even started Japan’s final game against Team USA in the World Baseball Classic, which they went on to win.

The Red Sox have “heavily scouted” Imanaga, MassLive’s Sean McAdam reported. Heyman also said that despite there being several other possible suitors, the Red Sox were the only team he could confirm was in on Imanaga as of Friday.

The Red Sox were also linked to Seth Lugo and Lucas Giolito ahead of the Winter Meetings.

3 minutes and 11 seconds of Shota Imanaga carving up hitters last season.



His 68% strike rate would have been tied for 5th-best in the majors with Spencer Strider in 2023. Had the best Stuff+ of any pitcher in the WBC.



24 GS (159 IP), 2.66 ERA, 10.6 K/9, 1.4 BB/9, 7.8 H/9, 1.0… pic.twitter.com/NCvSXAUH8x — Tyler Milliken ⚾️ (@tylermilliken_) December 8, 2023

The Red Sox aren’t solely eyeing pitchers, however. They have expressed interest in acquiring a defensive-minded second baseman, and they’ve been keeping tabs on one of the better ones on the free-agent market.

“According to two people with knowledge of the situation, the Red Sox have considered Whit Merrifield and touched base with his representatives,” The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey wrote. “Still, talks have been largely preliminary with no current traction toward a deal, though that could change as the market begins to move and the Red Sox settle on a more definitive direction.”

Merrifield slashed .272/.318/.382 with 11 home runs and 67 RBIs for the Toronto Blue Jays in 145 games last season, earning his third All-Star selection.

The Red Sox are also reportedly interested in acquiring an outfielder after trading Alex Verdugo, and they’ve also expressed their desire to add a right-handed bat. They could fill both of those holes with one player as they have their eyes on the Red Sox have their eye on Lourdes Gurriel, Jr. Morosi and USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported. Gurriel earned his first career All-Star selection this year after slashing .261/.309/.463 with 24 home runs and 82 RBIs in 145 games for the NL champion Diamondbacks.

McCaffrey also reported that the Red Sox remain in contact with the agents of designated hitter Justin Turner, who was one of their few consistent right-handed bats this season. There’s a possibility that he won’t have to clean out his locker at Fenway Park.

“It would certainly be silly to close off communication,” chief baseball officer Craig Breslow said, per McCaffrey.