Red Sox Report: Several teams interested in hiring Red Sox manager Alex Cora Cora's contract ends after the 2024 season. Alex Cora is widely viewed as one of the best managers in baseball. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Even through massive roster turnover over the past few years, Alex Cora remains the manager of the Red Sox. But could the longtime Sox skipper be managing elsewhere in the near future?

Cora’s contract will expire at the end of the 2024 season, and USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported on Sunday that many teams are interested in giving him his next contract.

“Several teams have already expressed strong interest in Red Sox manager Alex Cora, who’s a free agent after the season,” Nightengale wrote.

Cora’s resume speaks for itself. He won the 2017 World Series as bench coach for the Houston Astros, and then won it again in 2018 as Red Sox manager. He’s widely regarded as one of baseball’s best managers and the Red Sox ensured him that he would stay a member of the organization for 2024 even before they hired a replacement for former chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom.

It would likely cost a pretty penny to convince Cora to leave Boston, but Nightengale wrote that some of those interested teams may not view that as a concern.

“Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell’s record-setting, five-year, $40 million contract, may last only one year,” Nightengale wrote just before reporting that teams showed interest in hiring Cora.

