Red Sox reportedly sign reliever Cooper Criswell to 1-year contract

The Red Sox have reportedly bolstered their bullpen with another reliever from the AL East.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Red Sox signed former Rays righty Cooper Criswell to a one-year, $1 million contract. Criswell, 27, has spent the last two seasons with Tampa, but has only played 12 games in MLB.

Criswell was recently designated for assignment by Tampa after posting a 5.73 ERA and a 1.55 WHIP with 27 strikeouts across 33 innings last season.

Even though Criswell isn’t expected to be a high-leverage reliever with Boston in 2024, but the veteran will serve as additional depth on the Sox’ relief corps.

It’s been a relatively quiet offseason so far for Craig Breslow and the Red Sox, but Boston has added a few depth bullpen arms this winter in Isaiah Campbell, Greg Weissert, Justin Slaten, and Criswell.