Red Sox reportedly sign Gold-Glove catcher to minor-league deal

The Red Sox reportedly bolstered their depth behind the plate on Wednesday, with Boston signing catcher Roberto Peréz to a contract, per Jon Heyman of The New York Post.

MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo added that Perez’s signing is a minor-league contract with Boston, which includes an invite to major-league camp. Perez will earn $1.4 million as a base salary at the big-league level.

Cotillo added that the Red Sox “pushed” for Perez last winter as a veteran depth pick-up behind both Connor Wong and Reese McGuire, with Perez ultimately opting to sign with the Giants in free agency.

Perez, who will turn 35 next week, has established himself as one of the best defensive catchers in baseball over the last few seasons. He won back-to-back Gold Gloves with the Cleveland Guardians in 2019 and 2020. Over those two seasons, Perez threw out 47.6% of base stealers (30 of 63).

However, injuries have hindered Perez over the last few seasons. Since taking home that defensive hardware with Cleveland, Perez has only played in 102 games over the past four seasons — including just 26 over the previous two years.

He signed with the Pirates in 2022 but only played in 21 games before a severe hamstring strain put him on the shelf for the season. After opting to sign with the Giants over the Red Sox, Perez played just five games in San Francisco before going under the knife for shoulder surgery.

In his MLB career, Perez has batted .207 with a .298 on-base percentage, .358 slugging percentage, .655 OPS, and 55 home runs over 516 games.

Even though Wong and McGuire remain as the two Red Sox catchers on the 40-man roster, Boston will likely give Perez opportunities during spring training to try and fight for a spot on the MLB roster.