Red Sox Reason behind Red Sox’ slow offseason reportedly tied to one free agent The Red Sox are still on the prowl for at least one top-line starter this offseason. Craig Breslow and the Red Sox are still on the search for starting pitching. . (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

It should come as little surprise that new Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Bresow has regularly stressed the need for more pitching this offseason.

A lack of both elite talent and innings-eating options in Boston’s rotation played a major role in the Red Sox’ third last-place finish in four seasons in 2023, with Boston ranked 22nd in team ERA (4.68) and 27th in innings pitched (774.1) last year.

“I think what we’re trying to do is build out as much depth as we possibly can and also recognize that there’s a need for a bonafide starter or two,” Breslow said in an interview with MLB Network’s Jon Morosi in November.

Advertisement:

But through the first six weeks of MLB’s hot-stove season, Breslow and the Red Sox have largely been on the outside looking in at some of the top signings across baseball.

Despite Boston’s critical need for more starting pitching, the Red Sox have seen players like Aaron Nola, Eduardo Rodriguez, Sonny Gray, and even back-end hurlers like Seth Lugo either re-up with their old team or sign elsewhere.

So why the hold-up for Boston?

According to Alex Speier of The Boston Globe, the Red Sox’ quiet offseason can reportedly be chalked up to their ongoing pursuit of Japanese phenom Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Speier, citing conversations with industry sources, wrote that Boston remains interested in trying to sign the potential ace, with Red Sox representatives having either met or will soon meet with Yamamoto in California in order to make an offer.

Of course, the Red Sox are not the only team looking to land the 25-year-old righty. Both the Yankees and Dodgers are rumored to be favorites for the star pitcher, with USA Today’s Bob Nightengale tabbing the Yankees as the current favorites in the sweepstakes on Wednesday night.

The Mets have also been tied to Yamamoto, with Mike Puma of the New York Post tabbing the team as being in a “holding pattern” with the promising pitcher as of Thursday evening. Jon Heyman of the New York Post added that Yamamoto met with another franchise with deep pockets in the Phillies on Thursday.

Advertisement:

Whichever team manages to get Yamamoto to put pen to paper on a mega-deal will need to open their checkbook. Earlier this winter, ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel projected that Yamamoto will eventually sign a seven-year, $212 million deal in MLB. MLB Trade Rumors predicted a nine-year, $225 million deal.

But after Shohei Ohtani signed a 10-year, $700 million megadeal with the Dodgers last week, several reports have offered up a scenario where Yamamoto’s contract ends up exceeding $300 million.

There’s plenty of risk in committing that much money to a free agent who has yet to throw a single pitch against MLB competition. But Yamamoto’s age (25) and his impressive resume with the Orix Buffaloes of Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) could prompt a desperate team to fork over that significant sum of cash.

In 2023, Yamamoto won his third straight Sawamura Award — the NPB equivalent to the Cy Young Award — after posting a 1.21 ERA, a 0.884 WHIP, and 169 strikeouts over 164 innings of work.

Since turning pro in Japan in 2017, Yamamoto is 70-29 with a 1.82 ERA — striking out 922 batters in 897 innings. He has also won three straight Pacific League MVPs.

With Boston still looking to land Yamamoto, Speier notes that it would be tough for the Red Sox to make another hefty contract offer to a potential top-line starter in Blake Snell or Jordan Montgomery at this stage in the offseason — especially if they already have a $200+ million offering out there for the Japanese hurler.

Advertisement:

While the Red Sox could circle back on other front-end options like Snell or Montgomery if Yamamoto signs elsewhere, Speier added that the Red Sox have made at least one multi-year offer to a pitcher beyond just Yamamoto and Lugo.

Sign up for Red Sox updates⚾ Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during baseball season. Submit your email Enter your email address Sign up