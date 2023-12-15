Red Sox Alex Verdugo says goodbye to Boston in heartfelt Instagram post The former Red Sox outfielder is sporting a clean-shaven look as he heads to New York. Alex Verdugo will look a little different playing for the Yankees in 2024. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Alex Verdugo officially waved goodbye to the city of Boston and the Red Sox organization in an Instagram post on Thursday.

The young outfielder spent four seasons in Boston after being traded to the Red Sox from the Los Angeles Dodgers as part of the Mookie Betts trade. On Dec. 5, Boston dealt Verdugo to the New York Yankees.

Though his tenure with the Red Sox came to a close this offseason, Verdugo said Boston will “always have a special place in my heart.”

“It was an honor to put on that [Red Sox] uniform every day and represent such a storied franchise,” Verdugo said. “I’m grateful for all my teammates I got to share the field and clubhouse with, as well as the friendships I developed here.

“To the city of Boston and the fans, thank you for your passion, energy, and for embracing me on and off the field. Your support meant more than I could ever express.”

Verdugo batted .281 over his four seasons in Boston. He totaled 43 home runs and 206 RBIs during that stretch. In 2023, he made Red Sox history by hitting a leadoff home run in three straight games.

Early in the offseason, Verdugo expressed his desire to remain with Boston beyond the 2023 season. Instead, he’ll head to the Red Sox’ biggest rival.

It seems Verdugo is leaving one thing behind in Beantown, though: his beard. The 27-year-old is sporting a clean-shaven look as he prepares for his 2024 season with his new team.

Alex Verdugo is officially clean-shaven for the Yankees



(via Alex Verdugo / IG) pic.twitter.com/22Gqz3nPqX — MLB (@MLB) December 15, 2023

Verdugo will return to Boston for his first game back at Fenway Park on June 14 when the Red Sox host the Yankees for their first series of 2024.