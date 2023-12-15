Red Sox Free agent Justin Turner reportedly in contract talks with New York Mets The 39-year-old publicly expressed interest in returning to the Red Sox in September. Justin Turner played 146 games for the Red Sox in 2023, the second-most on the team. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

This 2023 Red Sox fan favorite is reportedly being pursued by a National League East team.

The New York Mets “have been engaged in discussions” with Justin Turner this winter, according to the New York Post’s Mike Puma.

The Mets seem to be intrigued by his versatility in the infield. Turner played at first, second, and third base for Boston this past year. He played the majority of games (98) as the team’s designated hitter, however.

“Turner, if signed, would have the potential of rotating between DH, third base and second base,” Puma wrote.

The 39-year-old was one of the Red Sox’ best players in their last-place season. He played the second-most games (146) of anyone on the team and recorded 96 RBIs, second behind Rafael Devers’s 100.

Turner’s 146 games played are even more impressive, beyond his age, when you consider the injury he dealt with in the second half.

The infielder/designated hitter suffered a right-foot bone bruise and opted to play through the injury.

Turner told The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier that a typical player would be sidelined four-to-six weeks for such an ailment. He refused to sit out that long as Boston battled in the competitive American League East.

“I’m trying to just be smart. I don’t know what the answer is at this point in the season,” Turner told Speier in August. “The right thing to do versus what you have to do are two different things. You just have to duct tape it and put some WD-40 on it, go out there, and try to help us win games.”

One of the Red Sox’ clear clubhouse leaders in 2023, Turner’s above-average statistics were complemented by his presence off the field. Boston lacked a true foreman with the departure of Xander Bogaerts last winter – that was until the veteran Turner signed with the team in Jan. 2023.

“We don’t know what the future holds, but I feel like this guy throughout the season, he was the leader not only on the field, but off the field,” manager Alex Cora said after the Red Sox’ final home game in September.

Turner publicly expressed interest in returning to Boston in 2024 before he declined his $13.4 million player option.

“Yeah, I mean, I’ve enjoyed every minute of it,” Turner said following the Red Sox’ last 2023 home contest. “Since day one, it’s been first class from all the way from the top, all the way down, and I’ve enjoyed the guys in this room, and there’s a lot of really good baseball players in this room. And so I would definitely be happy if I was back here again.”

He could reportedly earn a multi-year deal this offseason, whether that be with Boston or elsewhere, per MassLive’s Chris Cotillo.

Cotillo also reported the Red Sox and Turner have “mutual interest” in a 2024 reunion.