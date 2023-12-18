Red Sox Dustin Pedroia, Jonathan Papelbon will be among 2024 Red Sox Hall of Fame inductees Pedroia and Papelbon are two of the four people who will be enshrined as Red Sox Hall of Fame members in 2024.

Trot Nixon, Dustin Pedroia, and Jonathan Papelbon will be inducted to the Red Sox Hall of Fame as members of the 2024 class, the team announced Monday.

Longtime front office executive Elaine Stewart has been chosen as a non-uniformed inductee.

Nixon, Pedroia, Papelbon, and Stewart will be inducted on Wednesday, May 29, and honored before the Red Sox’ game against the Tigers on May 30.

According to the team’s news release, a 21-person committee of club executives, local and national media members, historians, and fan representatives made the selections.

Nixon played 10 seasons with the Red Sox, batting .278 with 133 home runs and 523 RBI. He won a World Series with the Red Sox in 2004 and hit three home runs during the 2003 ALCS. The former first-round pick had an OPS of .800 or better for seven consecutive seasons.

Pedrioia, a four-time Gold Glove winner at second base, played 17 seasons in the Red Sox organization. He was a member of three World Series championship teams (2004, 2013, and 2018). Pedroia won AL Rookie of the Year in 2007 and MVP in 2008.

Papelbon was a four-time All-Star during his time with the Red Sox. He was on the 2007 World Series championship team. He made 396 appearances and holds the franchise record for most career saves.

Stewart became the first woman to be named assistant general manager of an MLB team in 1990. She was the second African-American to hold the position, according to the Red Sox. One of the longest-tenured members of the Red Sox’ front office, Stewart is entering her 37th season with the organization. She began her Red Sox career as an intern in the legal department in 1988.

The committee also recognized a “Memorable Red Sox Moment.” The selection was Billy Rohr’s one-hitter against the Yankees on April 14, 1967.

“Making his Major League debut that day in Yankee Stadium at only 21 years old, Rohr came within one pitch of becoming the first big leaguer ever to throw a no-hitter in a debut,” the release reads.