Red Sox reportedly hire former Yankees hitting coach Dillon Lawson as hitting coordinator "I'm excited to be joining a great team that's already moving in the right direction." Dillon Lawson was a hitting coordinator for the Yankees organization beginning in 2018, before he was promoted to hitting coach in 2022 and released in 2023. David J. Phillip/AP

The Red Sox and the New York Yankees might be rivals, but Boston doesn’t seem to mind hiring those who used to work for its bitter enemy.

The Red Sox have hired former Yankees hitting coach Dillon Lawson as a hitting coordinator, according to Brendan Kuty of The Athletic. Lawson will work with hitters in the upper levels of the Red Sox’ minor league system.

“I’m excited to be joining a great team that’s already moving in the right direction,” Lawson told Kuty.

Lawson became the major league hitting coach for the Yankees at the start of 2022. He was relieved of his duties on July 9 due to the team’s consistently poor performance at the plate, though there appeared to be tension between Yankees coaches and their front office.

He was the first coach that general manager Brian Cashman had ever dismissed midseason in his 25 years with the team.

But the legacy Lawson leaves in New York is more than just his major league shortcomings. He started his coaching career with the Yankees as hitting coordinator – similar to what he will be doing in Boston – and helped revamp the Yankees’ development since he arrived in 2018.

He was there when players such as Anthony Volpe, Jasson Domínguez, and Austin Wells entered the organization, and all three became top 100 prospects and have since made their MLB debuts.

Lawson told Kuty he respects Red Sox hitting coach Peter Fatse and director of hitting development Jason Ochart, and he has relationships with two assistant hitting coaches. He attempted to hire Luis Ortiz during his time with the Yankees, and he used to work with Ben Rosenthal when they were with the Houston Astros organization.