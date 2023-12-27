Red Sox Red Sox have reportedly discussed ‘contract parameters’ with power-hitting outfielder Teoscar Hernández has averaged 33 home runs per 162 games since the 2019 season. Teoscar Hernandez drove in 93 runs for the Mariners in 2023. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Pitching might be the offseason priority for Craig Breslow and the Red Sox this winter, but Boston is also in desperate need of some more pop at the plate.

Even with sluggers in place last season like Rafael Devers (33 home runs), Triston Casas (24), and Justin Turner (23), Boston ranked 18th in MLB in 2023 with just 182 home runs — a whopping 125 round-trippers behind the top-ranked Braves (307).

But based on several reports, the Red Sox might be in advanced discussions with a free-agent outfielder with an established track record of right-handed power.

In his latest piece for The Boston Globe, Alex Speier reported that the Red Sox have “been discussing potential contract parameters” with 31-year-old Teoscar Hernández.

Advertisement:

Speier added that even though a formal offer has not been put on the table as of this weekend, Boston has ramped up its communication with Hernández and his camp after the Red Sox came up short in the Yoshinobu Yamamoto sweepstakes.

On Wednesday afternoon, MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo added on X that Boston remains “among the most aggressive” suitors for Hernández, adding that the slugger has a “handful of interested teams”.

Hernández played for the Mariners in 2023, slashing .258/.305/.435 with 26 home runs and 93 RBI over 160 games.

As noted by Speier, Hernández has been a consistent conduit of power throughout his career — with his value potentially maximized if he calls Fenway Park home for 81 games in 2024.

Hernández has averaged 33 home runs per 162 games since 2019, while his .606 slugging percentage at Fenway Park ranks 13th all time among qualified batters (minimum 100 plate appearances).

The Blue Jays are having their way with the Red Sox.

Teoscar Hernandez has two 3-run home runs. 😱 #MLB pic.twitter.com/sxjwFrzcH0 — For Future Considerations (@PodcastFFC) June 13, 2021

Even though Boston currently has plenty of outfield options already in place for 2024 in Masataka Yoshida, Jarren Duran, Wilyer Abreu, Tyler O’Neill, and Ceddanne Rafaela, Hernández is a proven power bat, especially as a righty. Yoshida, Duran, and Abreu are all left-handed.