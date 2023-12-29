Red Sox reportedly sign RHP Lucas Giolito to two-year, $38.5 million contract

Sign up for Red Sox updates⚾
The Red Sox have reportedly added an arm to their starting rotation.
Boston is signing right-handed pitcher Lucas Giolito to a two-year, 38.5 million contract, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.
The deal is reportedly worth $19 million in 2024 and $18 in 2025. The contract also has an opt-out following the first year, per Passan.
Giolito, 29, has pitched in the MLB for eight seasons. He is coming off a year in which he played for three teams: the Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Angels, and Cleveland Guardians.
The starter accumulated a 4.88 earned run average in 33 starts and 184 ⅓ innings with those clubs in 2023. Giolito allowed a league-high 41 home runs this past season (2.0 per nine innings), but logged 204 strikeouts (10.0 per nine).
He started the year off strong with a 3.50 ERA in 105 ⅓ innings, 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, and 1.4 home runs allowed per nine through 18 starts. Giolito’s final 15 starts saw a 6.72 ERA in 79 innings, 10.5 strikeouts per nine, and 2.9 home runs allowed per nine.
The righty also saw his walks allowed per nine jump from 2.7 in his first 18 starts to 4.8 in his last 15.
Giolito’s numbers indicate he will not slot in as the Red Sox’ ace, something the team remains on the hunt for.
That said, Giolito’s statistics also show he is an innings-eater. The team could use a reliable arm that can take some pressure off the bullpen coming off a season that consistently saw short outings from its starting pitchers.
As the rotation currently stands, Giolito would logically be the team’s No. 2 or 3 starter, depending on where the club places Brayan Bello. Chris Sale is Boston’s top arm right now, assuming he is healthy come Opening Day.
The addition of Giolito is one move of multiple that the Red Sox need to make to balance out its shaky starting five. He helps anchor the middle of the rotation, but does not solve Boston’s problem at the top.
