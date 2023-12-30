Red Sox ‘Chris gave everything he had and more to our organization’: Alex Cora, Sam Kennedy bid farewell to Chris Sale Cora thanked Sale for his efforts as a Red Sox on Instagram. The Red Sox traded Chris Sale to the Atlanta Braves on Saturday. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

After spending seven seasons with the Red Sox, Chris Sale’s former manager and team president are saying goodbye to the pitcher.

Boston dealt Sale to the Atlanta Braves in exchange for infielder Vaughn Grissom on Saturday, and both Alex Cora and Sam Kennedy publicly said their farewells.

Cora first shared a photo on Instagram of Sale celebrating winning the 2018 World Series with catcher Christian Vazquez. The southpaw closed out Game 5 for the Red Sox, striking out Los Angeles Dodger Manny Machado for the clincher.

“119 wins, a lot of outs, none more gratifying than this one,” Cora wrote under the picture. “#ThankYou Chris.”

Alex Cora took to IG to thank Chris Sale for what he did for the Boston Red Sox. pic.twitter.com/xa5AXLsMJI — Chris Henrique (@ChrisHenrique) December 30, 2023

Sale pitched one of his best seasons in Boston in 2018 and was crucial in the team’s historic regular season and postseason run. He tossed 158 innings over 27 starts and logged a 2.11 earned run average. The lefty recorded 237 strikeouts and won 12 games that year.

Sale’s now ex-manager followed up his post with a statement via text to The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier.

“He wanted to prove a point to his teammates that no matter what, you have to find a way to perform regardless of circumstances,” Cora told Speier.

He went on to say the pitcher was “always there for us” and “transparent, genuine, [and] accountable,” according to Speier.

Red Sox president Sam Kennedy similarly texted Speier a statement about Sale and what he meant to the organization during his tenure.

“Chris gave everything he had and more to our organization,” Kennedy said to Speier. “He was always there for his teammates. We are so grateful to him for his contributions, on and off the field.”

Cora was alongside Sale for the majority of his Boston career and Kennedy oversaw his entire tenure. The Red Sox’ new chief baseball officer Craig Breslow may have traded him without having seen him play in Boston, but Breslow did say that it wasn’t easy to do so.

“Any time you trade someone like Sale, it’s obviously a really, really tough baseball decision,” Breslow told reporters during his post-trade press conference. “In the end, I thought this was a decision that was best for the Red Sox.”