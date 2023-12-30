Red Sox Red Sox reportedly trade Chris Sale to Braves for Vaughn Grissom The Red Sox will reportedly send $17 million to the Braves to complete the deal. Chris Sale is reportedly heading to Atlanta. Michael Dwyer/AP Photo

Chris Sale won’t be spending the final season of his five-year, $145 million contract in Boston.

The Red Sox have agreed to trade the lefty to the Braves, receiving infielder Vaughn Grissom in return, ESPN first reported on Saturday.

The move ends Sale’s Red Sox tenure after seven seasons. The Red Sox acquired the perennial Cy Young candidate in a blockbuster trade with the White Sox ahead of the 2017 season, getting similar production out of him at the start of his time in Boston. Sale pitched at an All-Star level in his first two seasons with the Red Sox, helping them win a World Series in 2018.

However, problems with Sale’s durability began in the 2019 season. His year ended prematurely in August of that year as he dealt with issues with his pitching elbow. Sale eventually underwent Tommy John surgery after trying to make a return in spring training ahead of the 2020 season.

Sale eventually returned to the majors in August 2021, finishing out the year for the Red Sox. But he suffered a rib injury during an offseason workout prior to the 2022 season. He eventually made his season debut in July that year, but a finger fracture ended his return after two starts. He later broke his wrist after falling off his bicycle, ending his 2022 season.

Sale began the 2023 season on the Opening Day roster for the first time in four years. As his workload was progressing, Sale faced another setback at the start of June last season, suffering a stress reaction in the scapula of his pitching shoulder. He missed two months due to the injury. Sale went 6-5 with a 4.30 ERA in 20 starts last season.

Boston made its first notable addition in free agency this offseason on Friday, reportedly agreeing to terms with starting pitcher Lucas Giolito on a two-year deal.

Meanwhile, the addition of Grissom presumably solves the Red Sox’ situation at second base. Grissom, who turns 23 on Jan. 5, mostly played at second base and at shortstop in the minors, ranking as one of the top couple of dozen prospects in baseball prior to his callup in 2022.

Grissom was once viewed as a possible successor to Dansby Swanson at shortstop for the Braves. But he lost the shortstop battle to Orlando Arcia this past season. Grissom has slashed .287/.339/.746 with five home runs and 27 RBIs over 216 career at-bats.

The Red Sox will send $17 million to the Braves to complete the deal as he’s owed $27.5 million this season, The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier reported. The Red Sox have reportedly shown interest in free agents Jordan Montgomery, Shota Imanaga, and Teoscar Hernandez.