Watch: David Ortiz whiffs gender reveal pitch

Red Sox legend David Ortiz may be a Hall of Fame slugger, but Big Papi had a big swing and a miss during a recent gender reveal party.
Ortiz and his girlfriend, Maria Yeribel, are expecting their first child together. In a video of the celebration, the retired designated hitter whiffs the ball pitched by Yeribel that would have announced, via colored powder, the child’s gender, according to WCVB.
Instead, party-goers let loose confetti revealing the couple is expecting a baby boy. Within seconds of the missed toss, Ortiz was jumping around, celebrating.
In a separate video posted to Instagram by Yeribel, Ortiz sings to her belly.
“Happy and blessed new year to all!” she wrote.
The child is Ortiz’s fifth.
