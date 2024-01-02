Red Sox Watch: David Ortiz whiffs gender reveal pitch It was a big swing and a miss for Big Papi. FILE - Hall of Fame inductee David Ortiz speaks during the National Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Sunday, July 24, 2022, in Cooperstown, N.Y. Ortiz has watched his former team, the Boston Red Sox, stumble to consecutive last-place finishes in three of the past four seasons. Now he believes his old teammate and recently hired Chief Baseball Officer, Craig Breslow, can turn things around. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File) AP

Red Sox legend David Ortiz may be a Hall of Fame slugger, but Big Papi had a big swing and a miss during a recent gender reveal party.

Ortiz and his girlfriend, Maria Yeribel, are expecting their first child together. In a video of the celebration, the retired designated hitter whiffs the ball pitched by Yeribel that would have announced, via colored powder, the child’s gender, according to WCVB.

Instead, party-goers let loose confetti revealing the couple is expecting a baby boy. Within seconds of the missed toss, Ortiz was jumping around, celebrating.

In a separate video posted to Instagram by Yeribel, Ortiz sings to her belly.

“Happy and blessed new year to all!” she wrote.

The child is Ortiz’s fifth.