The Red Sox have reportedly ‘been connected’ with this All-Star pitcher

The Red Sox have no shortage of needs as they transition to a new season under new direction, but starting pitching is arguably the most pressing.
They signed right-hander Lucas Giolito earlier this month, yet they could still use another reliable arm or two to bolster their inconsistent rotation. One emerging option is right-hander Marcus Stroman, a free agent who has “been connected” with the Red Sox, according to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand.
“The Giants, Angels, Orioles and Red Sox have all been connected with Stroman, which makes sense given their respective rotation needs,” Feinsand wrote. “A reunion with the Cubs also can’t be ruled out, though that seems less likely than Stroman signing with a new club.”
Feinsand wrote Stroman will likely need to “wait for some other dominos” to fall before landing a new deal.
The 5-foot-7 Stroman, an elite athlete who fields the position well, has played for the Blue Jays, Mets, and Cubs. He was named an All-Star in 2019 and this past season and is 77-76 with a 3.65 ERA and 1,091 strikeouts since entering the league in 2014. Last year, Stroman finished 10-9 with a 3.95 ERA for the Cubs before opting out of the final year and $21 million of his contract in November.
Feinsand wrote that Stroman, 32, may have been viewed as one of the top starters on the market had he not dealt with injuries and inconsistency late last year.
One potentially important wrinkle is that new Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow and Stroman were together with the Cubs.
If the Red Sox are willing to prove they’ll spend money for legitimate talent, yet also want to continue to not break the bank, Stroman could be an ideal middle-of-the-road option.
Feinsand also mentioned Gary Sánchez as an option for the Red Sox at catcher.
“A number of teams are still in need of catching help, including the Marlins, Rays and Red Sox, but Sánchez appears to be in waiting mode as he looks for his next deal,” Feinsand wrote.
