Cardinals hire ex-Red Sox executive Chaim Bloom as adviser to president John Mozeliak

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals hired Chaim Bloom as an adviser to John Mozeliak, their president of baseball operations, on Monday after the longtime front-office executive was fired by the Boston Red Sox last September.
Bloom spent 15 years in the baseball operations department in Tampa Bay, helping to build the small-market club into a perennial contender, before taking over in October 2019 as Boston’s chief baseball officer. The 40-year-old Bloom helped lead Boston to the 2021 AL Championship Series before the club slid to its third last-place finish in four seasons in 2023.
“I have known Chaim for a long time and feel that this is a great opportunity for the St. Louis Cardinals,” Mozeliak said in a statement. “It will be good to get an outside perspective of our organization from someone who is as well-respected as Chaim. Having a fresh set of eyes on all aspects of our baseball operations should be helpful.”
Chaim is a 2004 graduate of Yale and began his career with the San Diego Padres and Major League Baseball.
“I’m excited to join the Cardinals and to be a part of this great organization,” he said in a statement. “Mo and his team have given me such a warm welcome, and I’m eager to build relationships here and to learn, contribute, and help us win.”
