Red Sox Red Sox scrap Town Hall event during Winter Weekend Red Sox executives and team leadership were booed at last year's Town Hall event in Springfield. Alex Cora took part in a Town Hall event at the Red Sox' Winter Weekend event in January 2023. (Hoang "Leon" Nguyen/The Republican via AP)

A year after the Red Sox’ team leadership was soundly booed at a Town Hall address on the first night of the franchise’s annual Winter Weekend, the team is scrapping the format and reshuffling its lineup of events.

Instead of the question-and-answer format with the team’s top executives and coaching staff, the Red Sox instead will hold “The Cinco Ocho Show with Jonathan Papelbon” on Jan. 19 at the MassMutual Center in Springfield.

The event will feature the former Red Sox closer and NESN’s Tom Caron discussing “the upcoming season and the state of the club”, per Peter Abraham of The Boston Globe.Papelbon’s event will also end with a tribute to the late Tim Wakefield.

It’s unclear if owner John Henry, chairman Tom Werner, team president Sam Kennedy, or chief baseball officer Craig Breslow will be on the stage for Papelbon’s event.

During last year’s Town Hall Q&A event, Henry (who also owns The Boston Globe and Boston.com), Kennedy, former chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom, and manager Alex Cora were present and took part in a panel that included questions from the crowd. The panel was booed on several occasions, especially as Bloom attempted to explain the team’s approach after a last-place finish during the 2022 season.

The fortunes of the Red Sox didn’t change in 2023, with Boston finishing in last place for the third time in four seasons. Bloom was eventually fired from his post in September 2023, while new Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow has struggled to land several marquee free agents this offseason amid reports that the franchise is trying to shed additional payroll.

Boston currently has a projected payroll of a little over $200 million — with close to $36 million available to spend before hitting the first competitive tax threshold of $237 million.. The Red Sox could feasibly still hand out a hefty contract to a proven starter like Jordan Montgomery and remain under that threshold, without having to dump contracts in a corresponding move.