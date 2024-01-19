Red Sox Sam Kennedy expects Red Sox 2024 payroll to be lower than 2023 It seems Boston is all in on developing its young talent rather than spending big money this offseason. Multiple members of the Red Sox front office and ownership group spoke at Winter Weekend on Friday. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Red Sox fans have been clamoring all offseason for the team to make a splash and sign a big name in free agency. So far, Boston has explored big moves, but hasn’t actually made any.

Sam Kennedy opened up the Red Sox’s press conference on Friday night with a statement that suggests a big free agency push might not be in the cards at all in 2024.

Speaking prior to Red Sox Winter Weekend, the CEO told the media the team’s payroll for this season will “probably be lower” than it was in 2023. The payroll last year was $225 million.

Red Sox chairman Tom Werner backed up that comment, adding that the three teams with the highest payroll in 2023 didn’t make the playoffs.

“We’re here to support Craig [Breslow] and build a consistent winner,” Werner said. “We have the resources to be competitive and we expect to be.”

Kennedy: "The boos, the anger, the hate that we see on social media, we get it. … It is our job to turn things around to make you proud. There's only one way to turn the boos into applause, and that's winning baseball games. That's on us." — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) January 20, 2024

Boston appears largely content on using the upcoming season as a building year for its young roster, rather than signing high end free agents to become a contender again quickly.

During the public stage event on Friday, Jonathan Papelbon asked Breslow if Boston is reloading or rebuilding. the new chief baseball officer didn’t give a black and white answer.

“I don’t think we’re far away. I don’t think we’re talking about years and years and years,” Breslow said. “If this is the conversation we’re having next year, we’ve failed. We need to take a step forward.”

The vision for 2024 now seems clear: the Red Sox will use the upcoming season to see what they’ve got internally and develop the young core, while still attempting to be competitive. But, that didn’t stop them from being involved in talks with many high end free agents, namely to improve pitching.

So far, though, Boston hasn’t been competitive enough with its money to land any key arms. When asked how much the front office offered Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Sam Kennedy answered simply: “not enough.”

Breslow spoke on the Red Sox’ pitching on Friday and seemed to show faith in the arms that are already in the bullpen, saying “I think we might surprise people.”

Alex Cora shared a similar sentiment.

“I do believe with our young guys and the guys leading us, we’ll be in a good place,” Cora said. “But talk is cheap. We’ve got to perform. And we will perform.”

The offseason is still young, and Boston has time to further address holes in the lineup. But, if Kennedy’s comments ring true, it doesn’t appear any premium signings are on the horizon.