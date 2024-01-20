Red Sox ‘That’s a goal that pretty much every starter has’: Brayan Bello competing to be Red Sox opening day starter Bello tossed the most innings of any Boston pitcher last season. Brayan Bello is ready to be a top option on the Red Sox pitching staff. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Brayan Bello is heading into Red Sox spring training with aspirations for a spot atop Boston’s rotation.

During Red Sox Winter Weekend, Bello shared through a translator that he intends to be a first or second option as a starter, and is refining aspects of his game to help get him there.

“After this weekend, I’m going to Florida to compete for that spot … that’s my mentality, to compete at the top level of the rotation,” Bello said. “I think that’s a goal pretty much every starter has, to throw on opening day. That’s one of the goals that I have for my career.”

Advertisement:

There’s still time in the offseason for Boston to add another starting caliber arm to the top of its rotation. Jordan Montgomery, who’s been linked to the Red Sox since the early days of free agency, is one of the most notable available options.

However, as the lineup currently stands, Bello should make a strong case to earn the opening day start. The 24-year-old pitched the most innings of any Boston arm in 2023. He also had one of the lowest ERAs on the team (4.24) for a high-volume pitcher.

So far this offseason, Bello has been working to improve his slider, which would add another dimension to his game. He’s also been working on the mound with Pedro Martinez.

Brayan Bello is getting some work in with Pedro Martinez again.



pic.twitter.com/ze2xaB5JkP — Jamie Gatlin (@JamieGatlin17) January 16, 2024

Bello will have some competition for that coveted opening day starter spot, though. Boston signed Lucas Giolito, a former All-Star, in the offseason and he figures to play an important role as a starter. In-house, Nick Pivetta and Kutter Crawford are also potential options.

Pivetta put together some of his best work last season in relief, but struggled with his consistency when starting. Still, he owned an ERA of 4.04 in 38 appearances and 16 starts in 2023. Crawford started 23 games last season and also had a 4.04 ERA.

Advertisement:

Bello doesn’t have a clear path toward opening day, but he can certainly make a strong case as the Red Sox gear up for spring training.