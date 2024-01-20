Red Sox Could Red Sox outfielder Wilyer Abreu be poised for a breakout season? Chairman Tom Werner said he looks forward to Abreu having 400 at-bats. Wilyer Abreu points as he runs the bases after hitting a home run. Steven Senne/AP Photo

While fans continue to clamor for the Red Sox to make a splashy signing or trade, Boston brass appears steadfast on primarily building from within.

One player who could benefit from that approach is outfielder Wilyer Abreu, who showed flashes of potential in 28 games with the Red Sox last season. Abreu, a 5-foot-10, 24-year-old prospect from Venezuela, hit .316 with two home runs, six doubles, and nine walks.

If Red Sox Chairman Tom Werner’s comments are at all clairvoyant, Abreu figures to see a significantly expanded role this year. Werner, speaking at Winter Weekend on Friday, made it clear he thinks very highly of Abreu.

“I’m looking forward to Wilyer Abreu having 400 at-bats,” Werner told reporters. “There’s a lot to be excited about. We admit that our pitching wasn’t strong last year but I expect improvement. I expect the people who are on our team and we have a young core — will be a step closer to being excellent.”

Werner isn’t the only one bullish about Abreu’s potential. DraftKings gives him the eighth-best odds (+1500) to win American League Rookie of the Year. Teammate Ceddanne Rafaela is 15th, at +4000.

MLB.com currently has Abreu slotted as Boston’s top center fielder, joining Masataka Yoshida in left, newly acquired Tyler O’Neill in right, and Jarren Duran, Rob Refsnyder, and Rafaela all in the mix as well.