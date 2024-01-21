Red Sox Have the Red Sox found their catcher of the future in Kyle Teel? "My goal is to be here." Kyle Teel has already advanced all the way to Double-A Portland. Barry Chin / The Boston Globe

At this time last year, Kyle Teel was readying himself for his junior season at the University of Virginia.

Now, he’s ready to break camp with the Red Sox in his first-ever trek to spring training.

And even with just 23 games of pro ball under his belt, the 21-year-old catcher has already put himself on the fast track to the big leagues thanks to a stellar debut with Boston.

“I just try and really control what I can,” Teel said last week at the Red Sox’ Rookie Development Program. “Obviously I want to make it up as fast as I can. And that’s my goal. But just controlling what I can and giving it my all every day and working hard is what’s really important to me.”

Boston selected Teel with the 14th overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, with the reigning ACC Player of the Year and consensus All-American earning high marks for his high contact rate and poised defensive play.

It didn’t take long for Teel to cut a swath through the lower levels of Boston’s farm system.

After just three games with the Florida Complex League Red Sox, Teel skipped Low-A Salem and landed with High-A Greenville. It only took him 14 games to earn yet another call-up — ending his abbreviated 2023 campaign with Double-A Portland alongside Boston’s other top prospects in Marcelo Mayer and Roman Anthony.

Boston’s accelerated timeline for Teel was warranted. After slashing .377/.485/.453 during his cup of coffee with Greenville, Teel batted .323 and slugged a home run over his nine games with Portland to close out the 2023 season.

Red Sox director of player development Brian Abraham acknowledged that catchers are often handed a longer development curve in the minor leagues — even advanced prospects coming out of collegiate programs like Teel.

But so far, Teel has pushed the envelope during his limited time with Boston.

“[He’s] unique in the sense that we don’t have too many rookies in the rookie program that haven’t had a spring training,” Abraham said of Teel. “So I think getting him acclimated to Fort Myers and we joked a little bit — he’s probably going to come to Fort Myers and [say] ‘Wow, we have a lot of players,’ because he’s only been around about 60 or 70 at one time.

“We’re probably gonna have about 170 when he goes down to Fort Myers next week. So I think just kind of getting acclimated to his routine, understanding the importance of handling a full-season workload, especially the role he has behind the plate. But he got a lot stronger, which is a big goal for him this offseason. And I think again, just consistency — being able to handle both the offensive side, defensive side at the upper levels is something that we’re excited for him to handle and it’s something he’s ready to take on.”

Even with his limited reps against pro competition, Teel felt as though his heavy reps with the Cavaliers set the stage for his surge through Boston’s farm system.

“I would say Virginia definitely prepared me in regards to all aspects of catching and offensively — from pitch calling to scouting reports,” Teel noted. “These are all things I’ve done in the past at Virginia and that experience is a big reason why I think it’s going the way it is for me.”

Even though Boston is set to open the 2024 season with Connor Wong and Reese McGuire on the 40-man roster, Teel — rated by Baseball America as the No. 62 prospect in baseball — offers plenty of promise for a Red Sox franchise that’s opting for a big-picture approach following an underwhelming offseason.

Even though it’s to be expected for Teel to eventually hit a roadblock or two during his first full pro season, he’s already exceeded the high expectations the Red Sox placed on him last summer.

As noted by Alex Speier of The Boston Globe, only three college first-round catchers — Adley Rutschman (2019), Shea Langeliers (2019), and Kyle Schwarber (2014) — opened their first full pro seasons in Double A since the 2013 season ahead of Teel’s 2024 campaign.

Teel finds himself in pretty good company given his strong start to pro ball. But the blue-chip prospect isn’t trying to get ahead of himself ahead of the 2024 season.

“My goal is to be here,” Teel said. “I’m only in control of the aspects of my game and how hard I work is something I’m really in control of. Again, the goal is to be here, but I don’t have control of other decisions like that.”